Hockey Head coach Jukka Jalonen gladly greeted the IIHF solution: “A great thing about the image of hockey”

Taking the Games to Belarus is unlikely to take place.

Finland head coach of the national hockey team Jukka Jalonen praised the decision of the International Hockey Federation IIHF to take away the host of this year’s men’s World Championships from Belarus.

“A very good and expected decision,” Jalonen said.

“As for the image of hockey, it’s a great thing that they came up with this solution.”

There is still no certainty about the organizers of the competition, as the status of the second host Latvia, according to the IIHF, needs to be considered, as it was a co-host of Belarus and Latvia.

In addition to Latvia, Denmark and Slovakia have been mentioned as possible alternatives, and according to the IIHF, organizing the Games in one place is also being considered.

Finland was already in the starting line-up to be played in Riga, Latvia, so in that sense the elimination of Belarus will not affect the figures of the Lions in the opening races, if and when they are played in Latvia.

Jalonen is ready for a solution as a solution, the pilot has no place to play.

“We play where it is decided. I don’t have to worry about that, someone else makes those decisions, ”Jalonen said.