Hockey Head coach Jukka Jalonen defended Marko Anttila and got a dirty neck from Finland: “There is no reason to change anything”

Jukka Jalonen defended Marko Anttila’s opportunity to play sports and got a foul on his neck.

Anttila was taken to a quarantine hotel shortly after the team arrived in Beijing on Thursday.

Jalonen’s statements aroused resentment in Finland, and even a strong backlash.

Jalonen said on Sunday:

“It’s more a matter of trampling on human rights here. A top athlete who is healthy is not allowed to participate in the Olympics, ”Jalonen said and many readers literally interpreted the word human rights.

A day later, Jalonen said that none of the organizers had contacted him, nor did the management of the puck team.

Jalonen said he would not pack on the matter and in his statements.

“There is no need to change anything. Not here [olympialaisissa] don’t kill anyone. I was talking about respect for things, and they have never changed overnight. ”

Jalonen was only allowed to move to the Olympic Village on Monday after four nights at the hotel.

“It’s starting to feel a little more like the Olympics.”

