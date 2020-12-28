Hockey Head coach Antti Pennanen threw himself into playfulness and claimed that the coaches controlled the Young Lions table tennis competitions

Switzerland crashed in the second match of the World Cup, although the Young Lions shot as much to the post as to the finish line.

Finland and the encounter between Switzerland in the World Hockey Tournament in Edmonton showed the difficulty of scoring. The Young Lions knocked 43 shots and left Switzerland at 14.

In the end, Finland won 4–1, although after two rounds it only led 2–1.

Head coach Antti Pennanen was very pleased with the team’s game, even if he wanted a little more efficiency.

“We were able to create enough goals at the other end and after two sets the game could have been something other than it was,” Pennanen said in a Zoom interview with the tournament organizers.

Pennanen stressed that Switzerland only got the number of goal points counted with the fingers of one hand in five against five.

“We can improve our scoring, but I don’t want to force it or make it any Taboo. We have the scoring power as we showed today. ”

The Finns created goals, lost them and fired into the pole and top tube. There were four to five glimpses.

“Coincidence was involved today. There were four poles, and when they went in, it would help a lot. The most important thing is to be able to create places and it will definitely go in at some point. ”

In such a in the match, the Swiss were much easier to defend than to try to attack, even though they also succeeded a few times.

“It was played patiently and the players had put themselves ready and a big thank you to them for that. The grip was a lot of what we want to see. The big step forward from the game of Germany in many respects. ”

The coolers messed up the Finns’ game. The selection included a lot of blockings, lures, flickers and a couple of rivals that also came from hardness.

The referees ’whistles sounded sensitive, but there shouldn’t be much complaining. In the game that Finland ruled, hooking and blocking were so-called useless coolers.

Finland took six two-minute cools and three of them messed up the rhythm of the second set.

“There were bad coolers there and it will definitely make the game more cool. We need to adapt to a line that is a little different to what players are used to. They don’t give in to them, even if someone came a little lightly. ”

Pennanen gave praise to the number one chain, which Anton Lundell led and on the edges played Roni Hirvonen and Kasper Simontaival.

Lundell scored Finland’s first goal in the second match in a row. Simontaival, 18, was honored to rivet his last hit to the Swiss net.

“We have good chemistry and find each other on ice,” Simontaival said of the collaboration with Lundell. “And Roni Hirvonen has played well with us.”

Equally well the praise could have been presented to the young man Brad Lambertillewho baited spectacularly Aku Rädy 3-1 goals and was featured anyway, especially in the superiority game.

Young people The lions will spend a couple of days before Slovakia in Wednesday’s day game (21:00 Finnish time). Players meet each other in dining areas, common areas, table tennis and also have the opportunity to go live to watch other teams ’matches.

In addition, slot machines are in use and an unlimited number of movies.

“I don’t think hotel death will hit and ping coaches [valmentajat] currently dominate. If there were anyone in the players to challenge us, ”Pennanen said with the freedom that victory would bring.

Finland and Slovakia will meet in the Youth World Championship puck on Wednesday 30 December. at 21. TV5 and Dplay show the match live.