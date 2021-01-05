Hockey Head coach Antti Pennanen on Young Lions Game Day: “We are playing for the world championship, and it matters”

Profit From Sweden opened the door to medal games, but the head coach of the Young Lions Antti Pennanen stressed on the morning of match day that everything is still in progress.

The Young Lions will face the United States in the World Cup semi-final on the evening of Edmonton, when the day has already moved to the side of Tuesday in Finland.

Finland won the hockey 20-year-old World Cup in the opening series of Germany, Switzerland and Slovakia. The loss came to Canada until Juniorkronor crashed in the quarterfinals.

After five matches, it was easy for Pennanen to highlight successes.

Antti Pennanen, the head coach of the national team under the age of 20.­

Pennanen was happy to prepare for the tournament, even though the camping was canceled. Where Canada and the United States camped, Russia played three important matches in the November Karelia tournament.

At the same time as the Karelia tournament, three practice matches between Sweden and Finland were to be played in Malmö, but they were canceled due to Swedish coronavirus infections.

The Young Lions team was waiting to leave Sweden at that point when Russia hit the puck to the finish in the Helsinki tournament.

“We practically had a few workouts and then we started playing. We have been able to take our own game piece by piece. It is not perfect for us to be what we want and it will not be. We are playing for the world championship, and it matters, ”Pennanen said.

Many aspects of the game began to take shape as the tournament, which began on Christmas Day, progressed.

In Finland there was no, or at least not made public, a clear number one goalkeeper before the tournament, but Kari Piiroinen cements its place between the pipes.

Piiroinen played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League until he moved from Mest to Tuto Hockey for this season. He is so far without league experience and thus a rare player in the Young Lions

“We’ve been able to focus on what’s essential to winning. We have had a good enough goalkeeper game and a five on five game is taking the steps forward all the time. ”

Pennanen is happy for the key players Anton Lundell and Ville Heinola have provided exactly the quality that coaching could hope for and expect. Pennanen said he even knew they were playing well.

“I want to raise Petman’s Mikko and Mikael Wipe came with quite a bit of men’s gaming experience and has played just fine. And how for sure Mikko Kokkonen and Niemelä Topi even play. I am very pleased. ”

Mikko Petman came in the middle of the Sweden match Kasper Simontaipale replace the number one chain. Petman got a couple of three dreamily good finish points, but still didn’t hit. He was allowed to continue with Lundell and Roni Hirvosen alongside.

Young Brad Lambert, 17, also got a big plus in Pennanen’s papers.

“He has grown nicely and has been asked to play more of a team game. He hasn’t been caught up in the whole season not to work. He has a good work ethic. And he works both ways. ”

“And of course we know how skilled he is. A strong skater and the quickness of a small area is fast class and fits well here in a small trough. ”

Lambert scored Finland’s only goal against Canada and showed his open-mindedness.

“Very awesome personality and brings its own addition. The enthusiasm and fearlessness of youth. Just press the gas at the bottom and don’t care about the wrong things, ”Pennanen described Lambert, who isn’t even old enough to get an NHL reservation yet.

Team practiced on Monday morning. Assistant coaches held short meetings for players to walk through the U.S. patterns of over- and under-power. After training, lunch, rest, snack and a couple of hours before the start of the match, one last time.

“No longer will talk about the game, but a little mental side of things.”

In the semi-finals of the Youth World Championships, Canada will face Russia at 1.00 and Finland will play against the United States at 4.30. TV5 and Dplay show the matches live.