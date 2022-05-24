Hockey Harri Nummela rejoices at next year’s World Championships – the tournament culminates again in Tampere: “A couple of stops better”

Finland is organizing the World Cup together with Latvia. Hungary and Slovenia withdrew their applications.

in Tampere the World Ice Hockey Championships will also be played next spring. This was practically confirmed on Tuesday, when the International Hockey Federation said that Finland and Latvia were the only applicants for the World Cup. The seal will be received on Friday.

Finland and Latvia have applied for the World Cup together.

“Sounds very good. Organizing the A-Series World Championships is always a very pleasant task – a privilege ”, President of the Finnish Hockey Association Harri Nummela rejoices.

From Latvia and Finland has recent experience of hosting. Latvia hosted the World Cup 2021 – and now it’s Finland’s turn.

Next spring’s World Cup will be held from 12 to 28. May.

“We accept the project with humility. There is only eleven months left for the next tournament. It is not easy for anyone to build a tournament with such a short lead time. Of course, it is easier when Latvia organized the tournament a year ago and we are now, ”Nummela reminds.

The Nokia Arena and the Riga Arena guarantee excellent conditions for hosting the tournament. As this year, one starting block, two semi-finals and medal games will be played in Tampere.

A second opening round and two semi-finals will be held in Riga next spring. Unless the corona situation changes radically for the worse, the Latvian audience will be able to enjoy the World Cup drug in full swing.

Last year’s World Cup was played in empty stands.

“I think we’ll be able to offer a couple of notch better races based on this spring’s experience. After the tournament, it is necessary to analyze carefully what can be improved and renewed. ”

This time The start of the World Cup tournament has gone very well.

“It must be remembered that from the beginning of the year, we had to think closely about things related to the pandemic. It was then time to consider how we would go through the tournament in the event that there was no audience at all or that there were significant restrictions on audience numbers. It is an extremely nice thing when the crowd gets to enjoy the tournament without any restrictions, ”Nummela emphasizes.

Hungary and Slovenia also built a joint application for hosting the World Cup, but it was withdrawn last time.

Hungary had to abandon the project because the state guarantee required by the IIHF did not come.

The World Championships in spring 2023 were originally scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, but the plan changed after Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine. After that, Russia was shut down from international hockey operations.

International the Congress of the Hockey Federation will officially decide on the race host at Friday’s Congress, but it is no longer a mere formality.

“It seems clear, but a knocking of a gavel is still expected,” Nummela said.

At the same time, the host of the spring 2026 World Cup will also be decided. Switzerland is the only candidate after Kazakhstan withdrew its application.

Switzerland was supposed to host the World Cup in the spring of 2020, but it was canceled entirely due to the corona pandemic.

The World Cup hosts for 2024 and 2025 have already been selected. In the spring of 2024, the Czech Republic will play in Prague and Ostrava, in the spring of 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.

