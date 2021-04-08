Hockey Hannes Hyvönen leaps to the Games’ head coach and sports director: “I have never been afraid of challenges”

Hockey Mestik playing Pelitat confirmed on Thursday that the former star striker Hannes Hyvönen is the new head coach of the team. Hyvönen, 45, will also start as a sports director of the Heinola club.

Hyvönen was a temperamental goal scorer in his career as a player, but as a coach, his experience bank is still thin.

Last season, the Oulu player worked as the assistant coach of Laser HT, who hockeyed in the Finland series, and this season as the assistant coach of the Kärppi team under 16 years of age.

Hyvönen has also worked as a personal trainer and skill coach since his playing career.

“I have never been afraid of challenges and I am not afraid now. If you do your job hard and humbly, you will definitely be rewarded, ”Hyvönen said In an interview with Itä-Häme.

As a player, Hyvönen celebrated championships three times in the Finnish Championships and once in KHL. In the Lions shirt, he won the 2008 World Cup bronze.