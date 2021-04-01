Hockey Hannes Björninen’s three goals propelled Pelicans to a two-point victory: “Successes in an important place”

HPK’s Petri Kontiola is strongly attached to winning the League points exchange.

Pelicans at the expense of the Turku Palloseura, which showed a strong spring mood, celebrated only the second victory in its last six matches in the hockey league. To win the two points, the people of Lahti needed overtime. Rudolf Cerveny and Hannes Björninen secured a home win with their 4-3 winning goal competition hits.

Björninen (14 + 29), who is the fifth on duty in the league’s point exchange, kind of did a hat trick after finishing in the opening round by guiding to the blue line draw and in the final round by leveling 3–3 runs from the sledge.

“I got successes in an important place, but it is useless for us to think more than one game at a time,” emphasized Björninen, a narrow-cheeked mustache who raised a handsome mustache.

The very best place of the Lahti team in the top six of the regular season is likely to come on Friday in Kouvola. Home team KooKoo will jump into the trough for the first time in a week. For the Pelicans, Friday’s fight is already the third in four days.

Corona the head coach of the patient Pekka Virran repatriation after 48 hospital days received a strong blow from Rauma Luko against local opponent Asi in Pori.

Locked Power littered Erik Hämäläinen said “Peksin” was in contact with the team, and the team already rewarded its coach with the fifth victory of the season from the Pori team with 6-3 goals. Based on the events of the game, there would have been no injustice, even if the margin had been even bigger.

“Peksi lives strongly with the team,” Hämäläinen summed up after the match.

“The game was really energetic and balanced for us, except for the beginning of the third set,” Hämäläinen continued.

Lukko leads the Finnish Championship League by far, but according to Hämäläinen, there has been little talk about it in the team.

“Instead of winning the regular season, it has been thought that your own game needs to get in the way. This is spring, where everything is loaded, ”Hämäläinen promised.

The match was finally decided only in the final round when the home team Sebastian Repo hit two overpowering goals past the Aces goal for the first time since a mid-February raise Sami Aittokallion.

League KalPan, which holds the top spot in all-time zero-game statistics Eero Kilpeläinen returned elegantly between the poles after a break of more than a month when KalPa knocked down Jukurit 3–0 with his home ice.

The zero game was the sixth of the season for Kilpeläinen and the 51st of his career. The last time a man was in action was on February 19 against TPS, after which an injury forced the goalkeeper to the side.

“It was really great to be able to play again. That is why this job is being done, ”Kilpeläinen, who had resisted 15 times, felt.

The statistics of the recent matches of the experienced KalPa goalkeeper are a handsome read, as “Kilpi” has defeated as many as four zero games from their previous five starts, with a defensive percentage of a whopping 98.4.

KalPa settled the game in the first half of the game, where it rushed Jeremy Braccon and Benjamin Korhosen hits for a three-goal escape.

SaiPa put Tappara in Lappeenranta Race Park the toughest in the last two seasons, even though it was now a game insignificant for the hosts. Two and a half weeks back after a break due to koronakaranteenin SaiPa did not get drawn out even two-man decision superiority seconds of the game to extra time when losing 1-2.

In the previous three battles of Kisapuisto, Tappara had run SaiPa with humiliating team goals 17–3.

The number one star from Tampere was, as in the previous visit Anton Levtchi, 25. Levappchi, Tappara’s stock market leader, is not just about safe places, but his chain mate Patrik Virta and Kristian Tanus wasted places offered by the wholesale Levtch. When the men in the quadruple happened to take the substitution, Levtchi fed his first league-level winning goal to the back pole. Petteri Puhakkaa, 19.

“I got a lot to thank‘ Antsa ’. All I had to do was put the disc empty. It was a big change to move from north to south, but the season has been upward for me, ”comments Puhakka, who scored his third league goal.

Hämeenlinna The ball club has not given up their fight for the playoffs, although not everything is in the team’s own hands anymore. On Thursday in Oulu, the team sought a convincing 3–1 away victory from Kärpi.

Despite his victory, HPK still needs help from other teams. The tenth Sport has four games left, and five points from those games are enough to ensure that the people of Vaasa stay above HPK in the league table.

The rankings of the regular season are decided on the basis of point averages.

“Speculation has never been my thing. It’s really pointless to think about the league table, because we can only influence our own games and the remaining three home games, ”HPK Petri Kontiola said.

According to Kontiola, who leads the points exchange, the team would have a good lunch in the playoffs if only the place got loose.

“We’ve won hot teams. The game hasn’t always been beautiful, but it has been enough. We have learned to win. ”

Kontiola hit Kärppi with a goal and an entry point, and he is firmly caught up in the points exchange victory after scoring 13 + 37 = 50 in 52 games.

“Winning a points exchange may feel great sometime later, but now the thoughts are all right on the team. If I won the points exchange, but we didn’t get to the players, it would be halfway. ”