Hockey Handsome instructor paints skinny consolation for the Jokers – head coach Lauri Marjamäki whipped himself when the Moscow TsSKA won the final

The Jokers will next head for the first guest tour of the season on Russian soil.

Jokers – TsSKA Moscow 2–4

Weak The final set caused the Helsinki Jokers to lose their first game loss in the hockey league KHL on Sunday.

The Jokers lost to the Moscow TsSKA in the 2-4 reading. The previous KHL champion disciplined the Jokers in the third set with three hits.

“Yes, we weren’t as good as we should have been if we wanted to win the game,” the Joker head coach Lauri Marjamäki summarized in the Viaplay transmission.

“Still managed, but all the while a bit as it was valued, where to start.”

TsSKA’s winning goal struck Andrei Svetlakov from the loose disc of the paint shop. Dmitry Samorukov embellished the final readings by hitting the puck on an empty Helsinki paint.

The other TsSKA goal scorers were Anton Slepyshev and Sergei Andronov.

“I didn’t get good self-confidence and puck confidence in the team,” Marjamäki whipped himself.

“Top teams vaccinate against those [virheistä], what happened to us with the puck, but on the other hand we have to learn a lesson and move on, ”he continued.

Jokers made two handsome directional paints when Jesse Joensuu controlled the 1-1 smoothing David Skleničkan line shot and Veli-Matti Savinainen With the superiority of a 2-1 hit Mikko Lehtonen wrist throw.

Returned to the lineup Eeli Tolvanen offered the puck to Lehtonen with his handy knuckle.

In addition to Tolvanen, the Jokers raised Jakub Krejčíkin and goalkeeper Jānis Kalniņšin. However, small filings to the assembly did not bring points.

“Maybe it wasn’t quite at its best today,” the Captain of the Jokers Marko Anttila said Viaplay in an interview.

“Especially at the attacking head was a little short, and our puck playing wasn’t so bold, and we didn’t get long attacks, which was our intention.”

The following his game Jokerit plays in Russia. The team will face Avangard Omsk on Tuesday, Severstal Cherepovets on Thursday and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl on Saturday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jokers will move as little as possible during the guest tour.

“We go directly from the airport to the bus, from there by bus to the hotel and then we are at the hotel. From there to the hall, there is nothing more wonderful about it. There will certainly not be terribly sights to be seen on these trips, ”Anttila said.