Hockey Haloo Helsinki! pulled an elegant rock version of the song Maamme and made the people gasp for breath

The song began with a drum solo, followed by guitars and basses and Elli Haloo’s vocal part.

Tampere

Hockey At the World Championships in Tampere, the song Maamme received a new version. Haloo Helsinki! pulled the song as a rock arrangement and made some viewers gasp for breath, some fall in love forever.

Various versions of the national anthem have been seen under many domestic puck matches, but definitely Haloo Helsinki! served one of the most interesting.

The place was valuable, prominent and in the eyes of millions of TV viewers and thousands of viewers.

The well-known band let the song Maamme play and sound, but did not rape the traditional song. Leo Hakasen and Jere Marttilan the guitar playing part worked great.

Haloo Helsinki! played the new arrangement in a style that is not easy to reach.

There was a bold solution from the competition organizers to apply for a new emotional performance of our song Maamme, but the band showed their style and level.