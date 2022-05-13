Hockey Haloo Helsinki! downloaded the song Our Earth with the feeling that it sank into the players of the Lions: “It was really impressive, I liked it”

Finland started the World Cup with a clear clinical victory from Norway.

Keeper Jussi Olkinuora repelled the playoffs when the Lions started the World Championships with a landslide victory over Norway. The numbers 5–0 shone on the scoreboard of Tampere’s Nokia Arena.

Norway went down just as it should. With a clinical presentation. The excitement of the match was enough to the point until Harri Pesonen the opening finish came at the end of the opening round at 18.29.

Match spoke somewhat, but almost more spoke Haloo Helsinki! a rock-inspired arrangement of the song Maamme.

“We got the result we wanted and got the tournament up and running,” Olkinuora said.

After all, it was time to turn the speech to the much-received song Maamme.

“It was really impressive. I liked.”

Lions got five goal scorers, but Pesonen’s hit was marked the winning goal of the match. Other paints went Toni Rajalal, To Hannes Björnis, Joel Armia and To Jere Sallis.

“There was a strong and good exchange and the game was spinning in the area and their defense went awry,” Pesonen reiterated his goal.

“The disc moved well and it was nice to have the disc over the mattress.”

Pesonen reminded that this was just an opening game and new field compositions were driven in.

Applying, Pesonen used as one word about the team’s play, but no major shortcomings were found in it.

“It was good enough today.”

These the lineups will have time to live one day when there are changes against Latvia on Saturday.

Mikael Granlund jump in and take his place in the number one chain Sakari Mannisen on the edge. Granlund said on the first break that it doesn’t matter to him whether to play on the sidelines or in the middle.

Granlund is likely to start his World Cup on the edge.

Pesonen played as usual Valtteri Filppulan with the same chain and the right edge came Joel Armia for their first value tournament.

“I think we can play a good shot on that chain. With joy for the future, ”Pesonen said.

What about then that much talked about national anthem?

“Pretty sweet,” Pesonen said. He had seen the band in the hallways of the arena before the match, but didn’t know exactly what was promised.

“It was just cool. There was little rocking in it and it felt like the audience was well involved from the start. It was a sweet start. ”

“It’s great that they went to the start of the race for us,” Pesonen said, adding that he belongs to the likes of the band.