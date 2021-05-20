Hockey Guarded bubbles and empty stands – These are the World Championships of exceptional time

World Cup hockey was last played in the spring of 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Games were completely unplayed, and this year, too, the experience is very different due to the pandemic.

Originally, the Games were to be divided between Riga, Latvia, and Minsk, Belarus. In January, however, the IIHF after a long period of public criticism decided to cancel Relying on the security reasons of the Minsk tournament host, and the rest of the games were transferred to Riga.

In addition to the Arēna Rīga, which has more than ten thousand spectator seats, the matches will be played in a multi-purpose center on the other side of the road, where Suomen Tekojää Oy from Parkano created a temporary 6,000-seat ice rink on the football field.

The Lions will play their first block match on the main arena side as the team is in the same B block as the host country Latvia.

The Finnish team trained at Arena Riga on Thursday.

Latvian current corona restrictions do not allow spectators to be admitted to the halls. The country’s Ministry of Education and Science has suggested that vaccinated people could be admitted to the stands, but the Ministry of Health has opposed the proposal.

The coronavirus situation in Latvia has been weak: the country’s 14-day incidence rate has recently been more than 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, the IIHF has stated that if Latvia relaxes its restrictions on public events, the association is prepared to start selling tickets. with three days’ notice.

The Latvian Hockey Association has said it would be ready to take a limited number of 2,600 spectators to Arēna Rīga.

Provided supporters would get into the halls, it would not be a significant joy for the Finns. Within the current restrictions, only necessary traffic is allowed between Finland and Latvia.

For tour operators offering sports trips in Finland, the World Hockey Championships have often been the most popular sports travel event of the year.

“Passenger numbers have been growing year by year, so it was a real shame that Riga missed out this year. The expected value was that thousands of hockey fans would have left for Riga, ”says Elämys Group CEO Pasi Latva.

Latva says that the decision not to arrange trips to this year’s Games was made at the beginning of the year. The same solution was also reached by Time Travel by the CEO Mikko Koistinen describes the organization of World Cup trips as a rather demanding project.

“Such trips in the current epidemic situation would be far too great a risk and practically impossible to organize,” Koistinen regrets.

“Normally, if the race city is close by and its price level is affordable, then all the packages will be sold out. We would have exported 300-400 long-distance tourists to Latvia. ”

A large number of Finnish tourists arrived in Riga in the spring of 2006, when the last World Hockey Championships were held in the city.

Normally as the tournament progresses, it has been expected which stars released from the NHL playoffs will be available for the World Cup. This time, auxiliary forces are not promised, but by the start of the tournament, the teams are already in their final form.

Teams live in a bubble during the Games, accessible to a very limited number of people. President of the Latvian Hockey Association Aigars Kalvītis said To the Delphi sitethat several guards monitor the holding of the bubble in both directions.

The Finnish team arrived at the competition bubble on Saturday immediately after the end of the Czech EHT tournament. The first three days of the Lions were quarantined in hotel rooms.

At the end of the quarantine, teams may only move to the hotel, race halls and training venues in the designated team areas during the competition.

Curt Lindström, the legendary Swedish coach of the 1995 championship team, was a special guest at Restaurant Hook’s auditorium in Töölö at the winning World Championships in spring 2019.

Race cities In addition, the World Cup tournaments have gathered large numbers of spectators to one of the various spectator stands in Finland as well.

In Uusimaa, within the current restrictions, drinking must be stopped as early as six in the early evening, and drinking restaurants must close their doors at seven. Food restaurants are allowed to be open for more than an hour.

One of the most popular competition venues in the center of Helsinki has been the Sports Academy restaurant. Regional director of HOK-Elanto in charge of the restaurant Satu Rytkönen says the combination of restrictions and start times for Lions matches makes the situation still challenging, even though the permitted opening hours were recently extended by an hour.

Also at Casino Helsinki, special events at sports value competitions have been the most popular. This year, however, there will be no events, says the casino director Tiina Siltanen.

“We accept a limited number of table reservations at our restaurants if opening hours allow games to be shown. We try to react to changes in opening hours, but we do not believe that the restrictions will change sufficiently in terms of organizing events, ”says Siltanen.