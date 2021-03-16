Hockey Grief news about Russian hockey: A 19-year-old player died after getting a puck in his head in a match

Timur Faizutdinov played in the Dinamo of St. Petersburg.

From Russia the grief news of the country’s junior hockey was carried on Tuesday. On Friday, a 19-year-old defender of St. Petersburg Dynamo got the puck in his head Timur Faizutdinov is dead. Information reported by the club and series announced on Tuesday, among others, the Canadian channel CBC.

Defending Dinamon in the junior team, Faizutdinov got the puck in his head in the playoffs against Lokomotivia. He fell on the ice and received first aid from the team’s medical staff before being taken to a hospital in Yaroslavl.

According to the Russian Junior League, Faizutdinov died Tuesday “after doctors fought for three days for his life”.

St. Petersburg’s Dinamo announced that upcoming matches in the KHL League, among others, will begin with a minute’s silence in honor of Faizutdinov’s memory.