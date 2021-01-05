Hockey Good start for youngsters at Leijon, World Cup semi-final after the opening round with Simontaipale’s goal

Simontaival equalized to 1-1 with superiority.

Finland even started the semifinals of the World Hockey Youth Tournament against the United States, even as usual.

The Young Lions dominated the game, fired more and was much more active than in the matches against Canada and Sweden.

The match was exactly 1-1 after the first set, and there is no big difference in either direction.

It didn’t discourage the Young Lions when the U.S. took the 1-0 lead Alex Turcotten with a little lucky paint.

The puck bounced off Turcotte and the Finnish third center Henri Nikkanen feet right in front of the goal. Turcotte spotted the free puck earlier and hit it Kari Piiroinen behind.

The United States the opening paint remained a short delight. Finland equalized with superiority only 35 seconds later. Kasper Simontaival guided the goal in front Kasper Puution check input smoothing. Another defender Ville Heinola fed the cross field to Puutio, but the entry point could have been obtained by all Finnish field players on the ice. So nicely the puck rotated from player to player.

In the first series against Canada and in the semi-finals against Sweden, the Finns got off to a fast start. This was one of the things on the coaching agenda and well the message had got through.

The readiness to play was evident from the start and the familiar nervousness was gone, even though the stakes were high.

Canada went to the finals of the World Cup in Edmonton at a breakneck pace when it hit Russia in a 5-0 style.