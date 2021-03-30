Hockey Good news for Tappara – Kristian Kuusela returned to the games and finally came the victory

Tanus and Levtschi solved the victory shot competition with their spectacular goals.

Poleaxe has been sailing recently in the hockey league in gaming difficulties, and the club ‘s image has suffered corona bumps, but on Tuesday in Oulu the sun was shining on a rag.

Credit striker Kristian Kuusela returned to the trough after just over three weeks of absence, and after three losing games, the people of Tampere got a taste of victory by bellowing the Flies in the winning goal competition 3–2.

Kristian Tanus and Anton Levtschi scored Tappara’s goals in the winning shot race, and the hits of both were very stylish knuckles past the goalkeeper Patrik Rybarin.

At the beginning of March, Kuusela continued his point tube that was interrupted and baited excellently Maxim Matushkin 1-0 goals.

“When it was not easy to watch the feeds, now it hit the shoulder. It would be nice to score goals, but as long as you can somehow help the team, ”Kuusela said.

Kuusela felt that he could bring stiffness to his team’s play, even though the best playing condition is still missing. In extra time and in the winning goal race, the responsibility was borne by the other men.

“I personally told the coaching that I no longer need to be put on the field. The break did its job, and it was a pretty tough game. ”

League round Tuesday:

Aces – Jukurit 4–1, HPK – TPS 2–1, Flies – Tappara 2–3 years, Lukko – JYP 4–3 years, Pelicans – KalPa 2–4.