Hockey Goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen received a quick alert back to North America

January 16, 2021
Buffalo called his goalkeeper back and shows a place in the Rochester AHL series.

Keeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen received a quick invitation to leave for North America and join the ranks of the Buffalo Farm Society in Rochester.

Luukkonen, 21, played for the Turku Palloseura this season with a loan and he should have continued in the club until the beginning of February, but the owner decided otherwise.

NHL Society Buffalo Sabers booked Luukkonen in the summer of 2017 in the second round and number 54. Luukkonen is one of the biggest talents in the list of young Finnish goalkeepers.

In his junior career, Luukkonen won the World Cup gold for both 18-year-olds and 20-year-olds. He took first-mate responsibility at the Vancouver World Championships two years ago when the Young Lions conquered the championship by knocking out Canada, Switzerland and the United States in the playoffs.

“The invitation went and that’s the way it is. I had an insanely good time in Turku and TPS since the autumn. The coaching, the players and the whole organization made me feel good, ”Luukkonen said in a TPS press release.

Luukkonen played in TPS 13 matches and believed to have developed as a goalkeeper. He had time to play two seasons in the North American series before the coronary virus season brought him back to Finland.

Despite good junior years, the journey to become an NHL goalkeeper is often very long.

Andrei Karejev will continue with TPS ‘s goal, but the club will start looking for a new opponent as Karejev’ s friend.

