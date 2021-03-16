Hockey Goalkeeper Ovetškin achieved another legend: “It’s nice to belong to a group”

Ovetškin has made a total of 717 regular season goals in his career.

Washington striker Alexander Ovethkin made the 717th regular season goal hockey in the NHL the night before Tuesday. Ovetškin hit the 6-0 Finals with Buffalo’s net and rose to sixth place on the all-time paint exchange Phil Espositon as a result.

Esposito puck in the NHL for the Chicago, Boston and New York Rangers and ended his career in 1981, when he was 39 years old. Ovethkin’s, 35, goal numbers have also remained tough until recent years, and the Russian cannon shows no signs of slowing down.

“It’s nice to be part of a gang. I’m just trying to do what I need to do. I’m trying to use my scoring spot and move on, ”Ovetškin said to the NHL website.

Head coach of Washington Peter Laviolette was more emotional.

“I grew up in Massachusetts and watched Phil play performances. He was an incredible player and goal scorer. Now I get a chance to do things with “Ovin” and the fact that these two guys are now in the same readings is pretty incredible, ”Laviolette sensitized.

The all-time paint exchange ahead of Ovethkin are no more Wayne Gretzky (894), Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741) and Marcel Dionne (731).