Hockey Goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaa draws zero and IFK wins sweet top from Luko

One goal was enough to scrape the league top match.

Keeper Frans Tuohimaa rejected the playoffs when Helsinki IFK knocked down Luko 1–0, who was rocking at the top of the hockey league.

The league top match was just as tight as the numbers seem.

The lock took over Lassi Lehtonen from the goal when the match was played 58.03. Six field players built up constant pressure and To Aleksi Saarela good launching position. Tuhimaa took that too.

The encounter between IFK and Luko showed that the top teams in the League were at odds. There was enough momentum, skill.

Goalkeeper Tuohimaa was a big factor, but the rest of the team worked well. To that country, the zero game was sweet, and the season fifth.

It seems that Tuohimaa’s weaker episode would start to be behind and he has taken back his first guard position, which went on loan Niilo Halonen. With his good grip, Halonen offered a suitable tightening for Tuohimaa.

Repeat the game was only played for 14 seconds when Sebastian Dyk fired IFK into the 1-0 lead with force. The pattern was familiar to IFK.

“It was a real pin to beat Lukko and it was a very good match,” Dyk said in a Cmore field interview and glowed with satisfaction.

Joonas Lyytinen got the puck on the blue line and continued on it Alex Broadhurst. Broadhurst crossed the ball into the box on the weightless side of Dyki, who got a right-hand shot to hit the home team’s lead.

This pattern has been used quite often by IFK lately and Dyk’s good shot comes into its own. Now the puck went off with a wrist shot, but even the warmth snapped when needed.

From the beginning of the season, Dyk’s goal-making skill seemed to be forgotten, but Lukko still had an eighth hit.

“The first half of the season didn’t go the way I would like,” Dyk said, but is starting to be happy with the present.

Lock got his chance just over a couple of minutes after Dyk’s goal, when Lyytinen made an old-fashioned upper hand hook for Aleksi Saarela. Saarela set out to shoot the stern when the pull towards Tuohimaa was tame.

Saarela tried to shoot the net between the branches of the puck, but Tuohimaa saw the plan in time.

There are so many league regulars left that top rankings cannot be distributed. In any case, the lock is in such a strong leadership that big changes would have to happen if the people of Rauma lose their first square.

IFK has made his game run well without Anton Lundellia, which suffers from coronavirus quarantine as a Swedish puck tournament in Peru. Yes, the lock will be further strengthened as the quarantines are released to play.