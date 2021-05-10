Hockey Goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaa does not continue in HIFK, said goodbye to the club’s Instagram

Tuohimaa played at HIFK for two seasons.

Hockey Goalkeeper of Helsinki IFK playing in the league Frans Tuohimaa will not continue in the team next season. Tuohimaa’s contract ended this period, and in his Instagram publication Tuohimaa says that he is moving elsewhere.

“At the same time, thank you to IFK Helsinki for two joint seasons! My journey continues with this batch! ”, Tuohimaa wrote.

Tuohimaa, 29, played 33 matches in the regular season in HIFK’s shirt. HIFK won 15 of the matches played by Tuohimaa. He played for HIFK for two seasons.

He played as the second goalkeeper for HIFK in the past season Niilo Halonen.

HIFK won bronze in the League this season. The journey to the finals was interrupted in the semi-finals, when the Turku Palloseura was better with a 3–1 match victory.