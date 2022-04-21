Hockey Goal scorer Aleksandr Ovetškin rose to share Gretzky and Bossy’s record

Alexander Ovethkin broke two different NHL records in a match against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington Capitalsin russian star Alexander Ovethkin raised his season goal in the hockey NHL to 50. Ovetkki also finished with two hits and made one goal pass when Washington lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime 3-4.

Ovetškin has broken at least 50 goals in the NHL regular season in nine seasons. Only in the history of the NHL have they been able to do the same Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.

At the same time Ovethkin, 36, broke Teemu Selänteen as a player aged 36 and over with the highest NHL goals in a single season.

Ovethkin’s record breaks didn’t stay that way, as he became the oldest man in the NHL with at least 50 regular season goals. The previous record was Johnny Bucykillawho was 35 years and 308 days old when he made his 50th hit in the 1970-1971 season.

“50 goals again, an amazing achievement,” Washington head coach Peter Laviolette glowed Ovetshkin On the NHL website.

Ovethki has also recently been criticized for out-of-tongue issues over his friendship with the Russian president. Vladimir Putin with.

Dallas Stars Roope Hintz scored 1 + 1 power points when the Edmonton Oilers grabbed a 5-2 home win over Dallas.

By the sixth minute of the first round, Edmonton had already banged for a two-goal lead. Dallas narrowed Edmonton’s lead after the middle of the bout when Jason Robertson bounced off the target.

Hintz brought the game to the levels in the second half of the second round. Rejected with Edmonton paint Mike Smith lost the puck in front of the goal, and Hintz, who came on, pushed the game gear into the goal.

Edmonton Jesse Puljujärven the names were marked with a hit at the end of the second installment. Evan Bouchard’s wrist shot from the blue line took the bounce off Puljujärvi, which jumped in front of the goal, and the puck ended up in the net through the pole. With a hit, Puljujärvi cut off his pointless tube for six games.

Kevin Lankinen scored 32 bouts in Chicago as the team sought a 4-3 away win over Arizona in extra time. Artturi Lehkonen scored for Colorado in a 2-3 loss to Seattle.