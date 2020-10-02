Hockey GM Ken Holland: The return of Lake Puljujärvi to Edmonton is possible

“I am somewhat hopeful that he will return to us for several reasons,” commented Holland.

Jesse Puljujärven a return to the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers is still possible, estimates the team’s general manager Ken Holland in an interview with the hockey league website.

“He’s a limited free agent and can’t play in the NHL unless we make a deal with him or sell him. I am open to everything, but it should be common sense. So far, nothing has been offered that would give rise to an agreement. ”

Edmonton booked Lake Puljujärvi for the fourth NHL summer 2016 booking event. He played 139 matches in the Oilers over three seasons with 17 + 20 power points.

Puljujärvi returned to Finland and Oulu’s Kärppi after the expiration of its three-year income agreement. He has publicly indicated that he is reluctant to return to Oilers and has preferred Edmonton to trade his rights to another club.

“I’ve talked to his agent Markus Lehto with summer. I think I have a better understanding when it comes to what kind of relationship we have with Jesse, ”Holland explained.

Puljujärvi started the League season handsomely on Thursday and stunned Kärppie’s victory by finishing 4–2 goals against HPK.