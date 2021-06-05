Hockey Germany tries to ruin the Lions’ dreams for the second consecutive World Cup gold – HS follows the semi-finals starting at 6.15 pm

Finland and Germany are fighting for a place in the World Cup final as a Canadian opponent.

Lions aims for the second consecutive World Hockey Championships in Riga, Latvia.

On Saturday, Finland will have the opportunity to secure at least a silver medal when Germany competes in the semi-finals.

The winner of the match will face Canada, who defeated In the first semi-final of the day, the United States scored 4-2. Canada eventually made it to the finals, even though they lost their first three matches in the preliminary round.

HS will closely follow the Lions match starting at 6.15pm below.

