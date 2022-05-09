Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Germany to the World Cup puck under the leadership of two young NHL promises and an experienced NHL watch

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Toni Söderholm won three renowned NHL players.

Year then Germany finished fourth in the World Hockey Championships announced on Monday for his team’s World Cup tournament starting in Finland on Friday. Finnish coach Toni Söderholm led by Germany will play in the early stages of Helsinki with Canada, Slovakia and Switzerland, among others.

Germany’s number one star, the Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl plays NHL playoffs and is not involved in the World Cup. However, the team has three quite well-known NHL players, the goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken), defender Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) and striker Tim Stützle (Ottawa Senators).

Grubauer, who is starting his fourth World Cup tournament, has 269 NHL regular season games in his career. Seider and Stützle in their twenties, on the other hand, are rising stars in the league league. In Detroit, Seider assembled 7 + 43 and Stützle beat 22 + 36 in Ottawa. Stützle is playing for the first time in the World Cup for adults.

See also  Book Review | The ridiculousness of the usual customs of detective stories is visible - Valtteri Mörttinen is a skilled newcomer in the field

The most experienced in Germany is the captain Moritz Müller35, for whom the World Cup is the tenth of his career.


#Hockey #Germany #World #Cup #puck #leadership #young #NHL #promises #experienced #NHL #watch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Danger at sea: There are more and more fires on ships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.