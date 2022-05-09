Hockey Germany to the World Cup puck under the leadership of two young NHL promises and an experienced NHL watch

Toni Söderholm won three renowned NHL players.

Year then Germany finished fourth in the World Hockey Championships announced on Monday for his team’s World Cup tournament starting in Finland on Friday. Finnish coach Toni Söderholm led by Germany will play in the early stages of Helsinki with Canada, Slovakia and Switzerland, among others.

Germany’s number one star, the Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl plays NHL playoffs and is not involved in the World Cup. However, the team has three quite well-known NHL players, the goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (Seattle Kraken), defender Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) and striker Tim Stützle (Ottawa Senators).

Grubauer, who is starting his fourth World Cup tournament, has 269 NHL regular season games in his career. Seider and Stützle in their twenties, on the other hand, are rising stars in the league league. In Detroit, Seider assembled 7 + 43 and Stützle beat 22 + 36 in Ottawa. Stützle is playing for the first time in the World Cup for adults.

The most experienced in Germany is the captain Moritz Müller35, for whom the World Cup is the tenth of his career.