Hockey Germany close to hold a youth World Cup puck giant surprise, Russia barely struggled in the semi-finals

Germany was to hold a giant surprise against Russia in the semifinals of the World Hockey Youth Tournament in Edmonton.

Russia only won 2-1 in the first two rounds with goals, but it was painful at times. Germany’s No. 1 center forward Florian Elias narrowed to 2-1 and guided the disc further into the top tube in the third batch. The handicap would have been there, but little was left. The tie would have brought an extension of time in which all solutions are possible when playing three against three.

It wasn’t enough. Germany missed one goal and Russia advanced to the semifinals.

The Russians seemed to enjoy holding the puck more than making goals. The game threatened inefficiency and lack of straightforwardness.

The level difference was supposed to be large, but Russia did not make it visible on the Edmonton scoreboard.

Russia took the 1-0 lead shortly before the middle of the first set when Germany played with superiority. Defender Semyon Tsistjakov sent a long harp feed Vasili Ponomarjoville, who made the pass a low power goal.

Before Russia’s opening goal, Germany’s number one star Tim Stützle fired a post. That goal would have been needed by the Germans when, after that, there were hardly any finals in the first two rounds, regardless of whether the team played with superiority or even five.

Repeat the game was played at 8.27 when Yegor Afanasyev bait diagonally behind the goal Danil Bashkiroville, which pressed in with one shot next to the puck post.

Two goals in two sets was pretty little, but the Russians ’game was more of an enjoyment than a straight cannon.

Playing meant retaliation as Florian Elias narrowed to 2-1 after a great individual performance. The shot surprised the goalkeeper Vasily Askarov on the glove side.

German the game rested on one chain. In the middle of the Stützle trio, Elias played and on the right wing John Peterka. The Russians thought it would be easy to stop one chain, but it meant to retaliate.

Head coach Igor Larionov wants Russia to play long attacks on the puck. For puck romantics, the Russian game may look fun, but it’s not a very modern small bowl game.

Russia’s opponent in the semi-finals will not survive until the other three semi-final matches have been played.

Correction: The news read that Germany was holding a giant surprise in the semi-finals. It was a semi-final.