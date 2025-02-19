The German hockey men missed a new victory against India in Pro League. After the convincing 4: 1 on Tuesday, the team of national coach André Henning lost the second game in Bhubaneswar against the host 0: 1 (0: 1). League season remained without its own hit for the first time, is stuck in the table with two wins.

Gurjant Singh, who had already scored on Tuesday, scored the decisive goal after just four minutes. In the final phase, a non-given goal of the DHB selection caused discussions in the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, where Germany had crowned world champion almost two years ago. For the Indian selection, the victory was not only a revenge for the previous day, but also for the semi-final bankruptcy against the DHB team in the summer at the Olympic tournament in Paris.

Two games against Ireland (February 24/25) follow for the German hockey men in India. In mid -June, London continues with two games against England.