Hockey Future NHL superstars meet in under-18 World Cup finals – Matvei Mitshkov and Connor Berard are already gathering unreasonable overtones

Matvei Mitškov and Connor Berard are names that Hockey Followers will hear a lot about in the future.

Under In the semifinals of the 18-year-old boys’ World Hockey Championships, Russia, which overthrew the Little Lions, will face Canada in the final. The encounter with hegemony is also a classic duel between very exceptional promises.

The points exchange for the entire World Cup tournament is led by a 16-year-old Russian talent Matvei Mitškov, who has 13 power points in six matches. Mitshkov will challenge both the points exchange and the entire World Cup tournament to win Connor Bedard, who has not yet even had time to turn sixteen.

Mishkov and Bedard are only NHL booking age after two years. Indeed, there will be a time-consuming battle between them over who gets the honor of being elected first.

To the ordinary in the same way, talent like Mishkov has received wild parables.

“He has a little Pavel Datsjukia and Nikita Kucherovia. He has Datsukki’s hands and Kucherov’s instincts for attack, “one Russian talent scout described To The Hockey News After the World Cup in Germany.

Against Germany, Mitshkov hit four goals, one of which was backed by an air strike.

A small-scale winger from the left played in the Russian MHL Junior League last season. He has a contract with SKA in St. Petersburg, and it is very likely that Mishkov will make his KHL debut next season.

When in the fall, the start of the WHL Junior League was delayed due to a corona pandemic, Bedard made an exceptional decision. He moved to Jönköping, Sweden, where he got to practice and also play for HV71 teams under the age of 18 and under the age of 20.

“We soon realized he was too good,” HV71’s head coach for under-18s Max Bohlin told CBC About Bedard’s quick visit before moving on to an older age group.

“He’s a special young man, but I think what matters most is his ability to concentrate and his unwavering work ethic.”

When the WHL started, Bedard, a small center firing from the right, was in the open flames. As a star player for Regina Patsi, she struck 28 power points in 15 matches herself among older and older opponents.

In the spring of 1981, the jokers’ Jorma Peltonen tried to score a goal past TPS’s Jim Bedard and Timo Nummelin, with whom the division of labor seemed to be a bit confused.­

Bedardilla there is also a small connection to Finland: his uncle Jim Bedard played as a goalkeeper in Finland continuously from 1980 until 1994, representing, among others, HPK, TPS and several other clubs in the Turku area. After his playing career, he served for a long time as the goalkeeper coach for Detroit Red Wings.

In preparation for the World Cup, Bedard’s family was hit by a tragedy when his grandfather died in a car accident on April 6th. CBC tells how Bedard promised his grandmother before Pat’s last match that he would score a goal in memory of his grandfather. He eventually made two.