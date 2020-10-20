Hockey Former top goalkeeper Tommy Salo grabbed “shots” in the middle of a ride, collided with a highway railing and was found off his car

Tommy Salo, 49, now apologizes for his collision a few months ago.

Swedish former hockey goalie Tommy Salo suffered from drunk driving last August. Salo admits that happened now in his Facebook post. It tells about this, among other things Aftonbladet.

Salo was driving on the E18 motorway, and the driving was slow and wobbly. Eventually, he collided with the center railing. An eyewitness who arrived at the scene found 49-year-old Salo out of the car.

A blood test revealed that Salo was 3.06 per cent drunk. In Sweden, the limit for aggravated drink-driving is 1.0 per mille.

Now, months later, Salo apologizes for his nonsense.

“There is no explanation for what I did,” Salo writes.

According to the interrogation report, Salo had been drinking a lot of alcohol for several days. In addition, he had stopped several times during the run to drink “shots”.

Salo is charged with aggravated drunk driving. His driver’s license has been shelved. The maximum penalty is two years’ imprisonment.

“This was the bottom line. I don’t use alcohol anymore, ”Salo writes on Facebook.

Sliver played in the NHL for ten years, representing the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche. He was winning Olympic gold in 1994 and World Cup gold in 1998 on the Swedish national team.

Salo is also remembered for its gruesome failure at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002, when the Belarusian striker Uladzimir Kopatsin the fired puck bounced off his helmet to the finish.

In Finland, Salo is also remembered for the semi-final of the 2003 World Cup against Leijon in Helsinki. Finland led the match 5–1 with Salo on the Swedish goal. After a change of goalkeeper, Sweden turned the game to their advantage and won 6–5.