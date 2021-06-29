Hockey Former NHL player Tuomo Ruutu received a top wash from Florida

The door to the NHL coaching side opened for the Panthers.

Former NHL puck player Tuomo Ruutu joins the Florida Panthers coaching team for next season.

Florida hired Ruudun, 38, as one of the team’s assistant coaches. Pest can be seen as a significant step towards a possible bigger role in the NHL.

Panthers Sports Director Bill Zito said the club is proud to take the Square Joel Quenneville to the coaching team.

Zito praised Ruudu’s long NHL experience on the Panthers website, first as a player and then as a development coach. In recent seasons, Ruutu worked for the New York Rangers on the player development side.

In Young Lions, Ruutu was involved for three years and during that time the team won World Cup gold in 2019 in Vancouver and won a bronze medal this year.

Ruutu played 735 games in Chicago, Carolina and New Jersey during his strong NHL career. In Lions, he was winning World Cup gold in Bratislava in 2011 and in addition, his prize cabinet includes wholesale other World Cup medals.

In his own playing career, Ruutu was a manifestation of the struggle. He tackled, accepted the tackles, but most of all never gave up.

He scored one of his most memorable goals in the World Cup final against Canada in 2004.

Ruutu and Florida GM Bill Zito have known each other for a long time, while Zito was still a player agent before moving on to the management level.

In Florida, a lot is also counted on the fact that Ruutu can help with his own professionalism Anton Lundellin transition to a new series and a new level.

Lundell, 19, was one of the Lions ’best strikers if not even the best in the Latvian World Cup.

Alpo Suhonen is still the only Finn to have served as head coach of the NHL club. Defender Teppo Numminen moved naturally to Buffalo coaching after his playing career, but he didn’t stay to build an NHL coaching career for a few seasons longer.

The head coach of the lions Jukka Jalosta has been rumored in the NHL for a long time, but at least so far Jalonen has not made an agreement in that direction.