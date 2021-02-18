Hockey For Pond, the first goal of his NHL career, Florida won Carolina in overtime

Chicago goalkeeper Lankinen zero and cross.

Hockey Finnish striker for the Florida Panthers in the NHL Juho Lammikko scored the first goal of their NHL career with their team taking a 4-3 overtime win over Carolina Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old Pond has played a total of 48 NHL matches in Florida, eight of which this season.

Florida and Carolina teamed up for the first time this season. The pond hit moved visitors to a 3–2 lead in the third set of the game.

“It felt good. It’s been a long time since the last time, ”Pond said after the game nhl.comin by.

The overtime victory for the Panthers was decided Alexander Barkovin from the input to the point exchange in a strong position Jonathan Huberdeau. He made the game powers 2 + 1 and is now 20 points.

Carolina striker Sebastian Aho lihotti he score the second half of the first installment of the hit. Just under half a minute earlier Jordan Staal had scored the team’s first goal.

“We were ready and playing our own game. (…) In the last two installments and the overtime, however, we did not notice the details, ”Aho described.

Aho now has five goals and nine assists for this season. The highest of the Finns in the point statistics, ie in 30th place, was Florida Barkov after the game that ended on Thursday morning, which has been done by 5 + 10 = 15. The points exchange is led by Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid reading 9 + 21 = 30.

Chicago Blackhawksin a goalkeeper in strong buoyancy Kevin Lankinen managed not only in the playoffs but also to record for themselves an entry point when faced with the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth encounter of the season.

Lankinen, who played his first NHL season, defeated 29 times in the game. The entry point was already second to Lankinen, the first coming about a week ago against Dallas Stars. Lankinen has now defeated seven wins in his season 12 game.

After an undefeated first set in Chicago Philipp Kurashev received Lankinen and Duncan Keithin the goal scored an open when just over half of the second round had been played.

A 2-0 victory was scored for Chicago Alex DeBrincat at the very end of the third installment, when Detroit had already taken guard Jonathan Bernierin away from the paint. Bernier succeeded in the fights 24 times.

The Blackhawks have won all their matches against the Red Wings so far.

In the Canadian block, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators played each other for the fourth time this season. The low-lying match settled for Toronto in the middle of the third round with a score of 2-1. The teams ’wins in four encounters are exactly 2–2.