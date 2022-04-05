Ville Husson’s dream of a zero-match was shattered in the final installment.

Hockey In the NHL, the Boston Bruins went for a 3-2 overtime win when they knocked down the Columbus Blue Jackets away.

Boston’s number one name was Jake DeBruskwho finished with two goals, the latter in extra time.

Columbus’ Finnish star player Patrik Laine bait Zach Werenskin 2–2 smoothing. For Laine, known as the goal scorer, the match was already the seventh in a row without a full hit.

Boston Finnish striker Erik Haula toiled in the trough for more than 15 minutes and was left without power points.

St. Louis The Blues was a rude host to Arizona Coyotes when they won the match at home 5-1.

After an undefeated opening round, St. Louis escaped in the second round to a 4-0 lead. St. Louis paint coals led Pavel Butshnevitsh, who scored one goal and scored two hits.

St. Louis Finnish goalkeeper Ville Husson The dream of the third draw of the season crumbled in the final when Arizona Nick Schmaltz passed the Finn. Husso rejected in the match 21 times.

Arizonan Matias Maccelli played for more than 13 minutes but was left without power points. Defender of St. Louis Niko Mikkola was on the flute this time.