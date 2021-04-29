Hockey For Olli Juoleville, the first entry point of the season, Ottawa took home the win

Minnesota suffered a defeat at home to St. Louis. Montreal lost to guest Toronto.

Hockey Finnish defender playing for the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL Olli Juolevi took their first entry point of the season when the Vancouvers lost to the Ottawa Senators by 6-3.

After a palpable first set, home team Ottawa scored four goals in the second set, which Vancouver was able to match with two hits.

The longest pass resulted in the team’s first goal to hit the net Tyler Myers. Juolevi already had two goals in their points account for the current season.

Ottawa coach DJ Smith incense nhl.comin according to the team of American strikers Brady Tkachukia and a Canadian defender Thomas Chabotia, each scored one goal and one pass from the match.

“Chabot was in a class of its own. He had a puck in his racket throughout the game, ”Smith said.

Tkachuk’s top performer was clearly 15 minutes into the game. In total, he tried to score six times. Chabot, on the other hand, fired more than 26 minutes into the game.

St. Louis The Blues defeated Minnesota Wild away 4–3 by taking Kirin three goals in the third set. When the Blues and Wild met on the ice, the Finnish defender of the Blues was also on the ice for less than sixteen minutes Niko Mikkola, which, however, fell short of power points.

The Canadian striker for St. Louis became the toughest scorer of the match Mike Hoffman, who scored two goals.

The Montreal Canadiens took home their jackets when the Toronto Maple Leafs chastened the Montreal team 4-1. Montreal’s only goal was scored in the second round by a Canadian striker Nick Suzuki.

The Finnish strikers from Montreal also got on the ice. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were each in the game for a total of less than 16 and a half minutes. Artturi Lehkonen instead, the playing time was two minutes less than Kotkaniemi and Army.

The trio left the ice without getting any goals or entry points.