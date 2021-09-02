Hockey For HIFK, a collision in the Champions League, inefficiency brought home a loss

New reinforcements such as Jere Innala, Olli Palola and others were left undefeated.

Helsinki IFK’s well-started taival in the Ice Hockey Champions League got hit when the team lost to the Zürich Lions 0-2 at Tikkurila Ice Rink.

Ville Peltonen IFK, which has been coached, cannot be blamed for the company’s lack. That was enough until the last seconds of the end.

There was pressure, hard work and everything possible but no goals. IFK’s new player Jere Innala shot a couple of times sharply but by far the best goal spot wasted Miro Väänänen hitting the puck past in front of him an empty paint.

With IFK seemed to be in a hurry from the first few moments. The pace produced pressure cycles and some sort of finish points, but no longer a decent finish or good guidance towards the goal.

Inefficiency bothered IFK, but it dropped a large part of the Lions goalkeeper Lukas Flüelerin thanks. Kookas Flüeler both covered and fought well.

As a stealth Lions took the lead in the first set. Miro Väänänen took second and blocking Dominik Diem fired directly from the feed past the puck Michael Garteigin.

Justin Sigrist shot from the knuckle for the visitors’ second hit in the third set in a time of 47.08.

IFK started the Champions League with two victories and led the B-block before the match in Zurich.

The uneven game was affected by the experimental nature of the IFK lineup. In addition to experienced players, there was room for a number of new players.

Chain Sebastian Dyk–Otto Paajanen–Jere Innala could go as such to the opening of the League. Olli Palola has been acquired for the club to score goals, but there was still an application for the former national team player and a new one.

Palola played last season in Rögle, Sweden, but before that three winters in KHL, first in the Jokers and then two seasons in the Chinese team Kunlun Red Star.

IFK still lacked a lot of players to take their place in the League. One of the top centers Eetu Koivistoinen did not play, nor did Alex Broadhurst or, say, defense Yohann Auvitu and Johan Motin.

Winger Viljam Sandvik, 18, has been allowed to drive himself into adult games through the CHL through his occasional exchanges. TPS became an attacker Leevi Teissala was even dangerous in a few situations.

Tikkurilan the ice rink had strict corona restrictions.

The hall was divided into blocks and could not be reached by a handful of spectators. There were eleven enthusiastic supporters at the HIFK fan head after all. And there were a dozen Lions fans in the hall.

IFK’s games in the Champions League will continue on Saturday when Mlada Boleslav arrives in Tikkurila. We Will Rock You musical reserves the ice rink for a short time.