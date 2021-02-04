Hockey Foot pencil with opening seconds and last minute handicap straight from the air – Boston’s Pastrnak performed a hat trick

Hockey In the NHL, the Boston Bruins sought a sweet overtime victory when it knocked out Philadelphia’s 4-3 away pitch. The team became number one David Pastrnak, who scored all three goals for their team in regular time.

Pastrnak showed his dexterity especially in the first and third hits.

In the first, he deceived the opponent with a so-called “pencil” and eventually swung the puck to the finish line. The game had only expired in 12 seconds.

The second was born from a good pass to an almost empty goal, but the third Pastrnak slammed directly from the air into the net.

The match already seemed to end with a home team victory for Philadelphia until Pastrnak made a 3–3 tie just 15 seconds before the end of the actual game time.

The winning goal with extra time finished Patrice Bergeron Pastrnak’s feed. Overtime had only been played for 31 seconds when Bergeron succeeded.

Boston Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Rask rejected in the match 22 times.

Tampa Bay won Thursday morning’s early match with Detroit scoring 5-1. The Florida opener was convincing and the team led the match 3-0 after less than five minutes. Tampa’s players hit the opening round Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli and Ryan McDonagh.

Tampa continued to spend in the second tranche when Brayden Point already added 4-0 to lead. Detroitin Anthony Mantha tried to start the chase with a 1-4 reduction. However, the final scores of 5–1 finished Tampa after the middle of the second round Alex Killorn. The final batch was unpainted.

Finnish striker Detroit, who played just over 13 minutes Valtteri Filppula was left without power points.