Hockey Fly-grown goalkeeper Samuel Jukuri helped the Jokers win the second KHL match of their career

Jokers grabbed his second consecutive home win in the KHL Hockey League as it covered Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 4-1.

The Joker’s goal was successfully guarded by a 24-year-old Samuel Jukuri, for whom the match was second in his career at KHL and first at home.

“Big thing. Last time (while playing) I lost in overtime, it was annoying a lot. Now is the victory for the belt. It feels great, ”Jukuri, who learned disc alphabets in Kärpi, described.

Seal-like the solution was seen five minutes before the 60-minute buzzer. Captain of the Jokers Marko Anttila cut off the feed with force and rushed for a one-on-one attack. The situation ended with a special situation paint produced by a four-chain drill-driven bracelet.

“It’s great that he received an award today for his good work,” the Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki praised.

The struggle was drawn to the names of the hosts from the beginning. The result could still be expected. Henrik Haapala moved the Jokers to the lead by guiding the puck from the air to the front top corner 88 seconds before the first batch buzzer.

“It feels like this home cave has been a little bad for us when there haven’t been fans and spectators. Today there was a feeling and a passion, ”Marjamäki explained.

Mittelön the script gained new impetus in the middle period after its mid-fold.

Anttila made a nice rush in the 32 minute, but was eventually stopped by Anttila Antti Pihlström at your temperature 2–0. Just 67 seconds later, the barren increased to three goals Henri Ikonen half-pass before narrowing the Torpedo.

“We played strongly towards the goal and created a huge number of places, in quite a second installment,” Marjamäki summed up.

“The workers scored goals today. Now we need to recover quickly, Magnitogorsk has been squatting today. We have to be ready, ”Marjamäki continued.

Jokers the week of four home games ends on Saturday with Metallurg Mg.

Attacked alongside Anttila and Pihlström Jesse Joensuu injured in the opening round. From the time of his return, the lineup could not be answered fresh.