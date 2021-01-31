Hockey Florida veteran coach Joel Quenneville excited to praise Aleksi Heponiemi, who made his debut: “Great hands, great finish”

Heponiemi decided the extra time victory for the Florida Panthers.

Striker Aleksi Heponiemi has stacked big scores for most of his career, but breaking into the hockey league NHL took time.

When Heponiemi, 22, finally got out of the ranks of the Florida Panthers, the result began to come. In his NHL debut, Heponiemi decided on an extra time victory for his team from Detroit 4–3.

“I don’t know what to say,” Heponiemi laughed after the match. “It’s just a completely insane feeling. I got a few nervous changes out from underneath and after that I just enjoyed the ice age. ”

In his first NHL match, Heponiemi was unable to draw his patterns on the ice of the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit’s home theater with only 9.30 minutes of playing time.

“Q (Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville) put me on the ice at an important moment, and it really means a lot to me. Now it’s just a crazy feeling, ”Heponiemi said on the NHL website.

And when in the NHL, everything is recorded. Heponiemi is only the fourth player to score an extra time in his opening game. Minnesotan Kirill Kaprizov succeeded in it like Heponiemi this season. Represented Calgary Tim Sweeney did the trick in 1990 and Brooklyn Nick Knott in 1941.

“We’re very excited about what we saw,” experienced coach Quenneville said on the Panthers website. “Give a lot of recognition to the guy.”

In their breeders’ club In Ilves, Heponiemi became known as a scorer. In the C-youth, or U16 SM series, he nailed 76 surfaces in 31 matches.

At the age of 17, Heponiemi went to the Canadian junior series Swift Current Broncos. The first season went beyond expectations, but the second only stumbled. He beat as many as 118 points in 57 matches.

It was a big mystery how the points of the junior series would change to success in the Finnish League, when Oulun Kärpät got Heponiemi in its ranks for the period 2018–2019. It went well. Heponiemi was again one of the best scorers on his team.

Florida The Panthers booked a skilled Heponiemi in the second round of 2017. After the booking, a new question arose as to how a player with a light structure and less than 180 centimeters would succeed in the wrestling of Änäri.

The first contract period with the Panthers went to the small town of Sringfield, and no splendor came to the headlines. The points were also strong.

On overtime Against Detroit, it was small that Heponiemi did not become a goal scorer. He sent with his exact feed Anthony Duclairin through by the goalkeeper Thomas Greiss rejected. Duclair struggled back to himself after a counterattack and fed the goal to the creeping Heponiemi, who guided with one touch inside the puck.

“He has great pucker instincts,” Quenneville praised Heponiemi. “He’s a threat and he’s playing the right way. I can be confident when he plays without a puck. ”

Quenneville also praised the pass by Duclair, who went across the field to the goal.

“Great hands, a great finish, a great touch on the puck and of course a huge win for us,” Quenneville added to Heponiemi.

Quenneville, 62, is one of the most experienced and successful teams of NHL coaches. He has served as head coach for as many as 24 seasons and managed to celebrate four Stnaley Cup championships. Quenneville gave face to three championships in Chicago in the 2010s, when the team almost dominated the series.

Detroitin and in the Panthers encounter, Florida was a strong Finnish team with as many as five players. Captain Alexander Barkov scored the first goal of his team, but also contributed their own Eetu Luostarinen, Juho Lammikko and defender Markus Nutivaara.

Florida has started its season strongly. Of the five matches, there are four wins and one overtime game that ended in defeat. That is, the team has received a point or points for each of their matches.