Hockey Florida takes victory over Vancouver under Alexander Barkov – Nikita Kucherov puts a hat trick on Tampa Bay

Aleksander Barkov and Juho Lammikko succeeded in scoring when Florida won the Vancouver night in the NHL round.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers have taken a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at home. The win was the second in a row for Florida.

A Finnish skipper also took part in the paint club’s home clubs Alexander Barkov, who scored the team ‘s fifth goal. The Finn fired the puck behind the net when there was only a minute left in the second round.

In the final round, Vancouver managed to narrow the situation for the Finnish striker Juho Lammikon with paint. About Finns in Florida Anton Lundellin two entry points slipped into the account and one into Barkov.

Dominant champion Tampa Bay Lightning squatted away for the host team in Buffalo Sabers. Tampa took the win 6-1.

The Florida team opened the goal account in the third minute of the game and there were two goals left in the opening round. The second batch started Nikita Kucherovin with paint even before it had been on the ice for half a minute. Ten minutes later, Kucherov hit his second goal of the match.

Tampa left in the third place in the 5-0 lead. The home team’s only goal was finally scored after five and a half minutes Vinnie Hinostroza. In the end, Kucherov, who had already excelled, hit the board with a hat trick.

Part of the game with Buffalo’s goal is a Finnish hammer Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Finn occupied the goal for a total of 20 minutes. Luukkonen had the first set of goals and defeated seven shots out of nine.

In the second installment, Buffalo’s goal was replaced Malcolm Subban, who defeated 23 shots during the match.

A defender was also seen on Buffalo’s shirt on the ice Henri Jokiharju. He was on the ice for almost 19 minutes, but eventually left the bowl without power points.

The match was Buffalo’s sixth in a row without a win.

Chicago The Blackhawks, on the other hand, won the Columbus Blue Jackets on the away ice, crashing 4-2. Chicago, like Florida, took its second consecutive victory.

The hard-scorer of the match was Chicago, who scored two goals Alex DeBrincat.

The Finnish goalkeeper ruled with Columbus’ goal throughout the match Joonas Korpisalo, who fired 16 shots out of 19 shots.

Columbus Patrik Laine in turn, in the first installment, took a two-minute penalty from the high racket.