Hockey Florida star striker praises chain-raised Anton Lundell: “He’s such a smart player”

Jonathan Huberdeau, who is fourth on the NHL points market, gets Anton Lundell, who plays his incoming season.

Florida A young man from the Panthers Anton Lundell has opened his career in the NHL hockey league quite comfortably. Lundell is seventh on the ranks of the newcomers to the series after a 28 + 9 match.

On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Finnish time, Lundell will have a good opportunity to increase the balance. The HIFK breeder gets the team’s first scorer Jonathan Huberdeaun alongside the Panthers encountering the Calgary Flames.

The Panthers say in advance of the match that Sam Bennettin Huberdeau, fourth in the league ‘s points exchange, will play Lundell and Anthony Duclairin with the same chain.

In two Huberdeau, who had been beaten by eight points in his last game, is looking forward to the chain’s co-operation, and 20-year-old Lundell will receive praise from the powerhouse.

“He’s such a smart player. Able to play in any situation. Now we are playing together and it is allowed to expect good things from it. We will definitely achieve something, ”Huberdeau described to a Panthers spokesman Jameson Oliven With a Twitter account.

Lundell responded to the praise.

“[Huberdeau] is such a good player. He’s been here a long time, and you can see why he’s so good. I want to learn from everything he does with the puck. It’s a pleasure to watch everything he does, ”Lundell said.

By itself Lundell especially wants smoothness in the occasions.

“I want to move forward, believe in myself and show everyone that I’m ready to play and help the team in every game,” Lundell said.

“I try to play well in every game. I want good games from my bad games so that my level is very high in every match. ”