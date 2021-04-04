Hockey Florida Panthers rewarded their goalkeeper on a safari trip to Tanzania – the names of Alexander Barkov and other stars were on the jerseys in Cyrillic letters

Sergei Bobrovski had a special night in the 529th NHL regular season match of his career.

Hockey Playing for the Florida Panthers in the NHL Sergei Bobrovski received a memorable gift from his companion early Sunday morning Finnish time.

The Panthers rewarded 32-year-old Bobrovski on a safari trip to Tanzania.

“I really couldn’t expect anything like that,” Bobrovski said said.

“However, I have designed käyväni at some point in my life there watching the animals. I really appreciate the gift – it’s special and awesome. ”

Underlying the accolade is Bobrovski’s breaking mark of the 500 NHL regular season match. In reality, Bobrovski reached milestone as early as February, but the festivities were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Party match was actually for Bobrovski 529: s In the NHL regular season.

“It was a special evening since I arrived at the locker room and saw all those jerseys with Russian surnames,” Bobrovski commented.

The Panthers used jerseys to warm up the match, with the number 500 sewn on the back of each player in honor of Bobrovski’s celebration match.

In addition, the names of all the players were sewn on the back of the shirt with Cyrillic letters, hence the Panthers in the lineup have been Finns Alexander Barkov, Eetu Luostarinen, Juho Lammikko and Markus Nutivaara were allowed to perform on the ice ice during the warm-ups in quite Russian-inspired shirts.

Each player wore their normal jerseys in the match. The Panthers won the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2, and Bobrovski defeated 44 times.