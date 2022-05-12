Hockey Florida, led by Aleksander Barkov, rose to a vital victory by three goals

Captain Barkov scored two goals when Florida defeated Washington.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers also grabbed a home win when it hosted visiting Washington Capitals. Florida’s victory came in with two goals, a score of 5–3.

Florida was already in a 0-3 loss in the second round, but rose to a vital victory. The team now leads the playoff series with 3 to 2 wins, with four wins required for a place to continue.

The Finnish captain of the team Alexander Barkov did not score goals in the match, but gave two goals leading to the goal. So far, Barkov has scored a total of 1 + 4 in the playoffs.

Florida Carter Verhaeghe scored a team-specific playoff record on his account with five points. Verhaeghe scored two goals in the match and served three assists. Barkov scored both of Verhaege’s goals.

The teams will face off for the sixth time in Washington on Friday, giving Florida a chance to decide for themselves a win in the first round of the playoffs.

New York Rangers in turn, defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in his home trough and avoided being knocked out of the playoffs, at least for the time being. The match at Madison Square Garden ended 5-3.

Pittsburgh star striker Sidney Crosby left the trough in the middle of the second batch due to an upper body injury. Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen got a game time of just over 13 minutes. No points were credited to Kapanen’s account during the match.

Finnish confirmation of Rangers Kaapo Kakko in turn, grabbed the entry point in the match. Kakko has waved the goal net once in the ongoing playoff series.

It was the teams ’fifth encounter in the first round of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh will lead the game with a win of 3 to 2, so the team will once again have a chance to drop from the playoffs in New York when they meet next Friday at the Penguins home arena.

Dallas Stars and the Finnish hockey players of the team Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, Esa LindellJani Hakanpää and Joel Kiviranta are in a tight match against Calgary Flames.

Stars shuffled Flames at the start of the match series, but Flames, who is playing their favorite, has gradually turned the matches firmly under control.

On Wednesday, the Flames defeated the Stars at home 3–1 and rose to 3–2 in the match series.

The series continues on the night between Friday and Saturday in Finnish time in Dallas. Flames is aiming for a decisive fourth victory in the sixth match, which would free up Stars’ Finns for the national team in the Tampere and Helsinki World Championships.

In the fifth in play Jason Robertson managed to crush the Stars goal into the lead towards the end of the second round.

The situation started with Lindell’s demolition puck and was scored for the first playoff game of Robertson’s career.

The Stars celebration ended with an opening finish. Flames took command in the final round and won the third round of shots 16-5.

Mikael Backlund started the home team’s goal with the score 1-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored by Flames, and Trevor Lewis finished the final numbers in the final minute of the game with 3 to 1 empty goal for the Stars.

Lindell carried the biggest load in the Stars defense with more than 22 minutes of playing time. The setbacks hit Heiskanen. He was on the ice during all the goals of the Flames.