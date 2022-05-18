Hockey Florida did not recover from abandoned handicap, Tampa with superiority tamed regular season winner

Tampa took on the encounter between two Florida teams in the away 4-1 playoffs.

Two Tampa Bay Lightning, who took over the previous Stanley Cup championship, was an expected tough resistance for regular season winner Florida Panthers in the hockey NHL as the teams started their second-round playoff series the night before Wednesday.

Tampa took on the face-off of two Florida teams 4-1 with three goals of superiority.

Finnish players in Florida Alexander Barkovia were left without power points in the match.

Although Florida was number one in the entire NHL regular season, Tampa, accustomed to succeed, was known to be a rock-hard opponent. However, Florida, skipped by Barkov, led after the opening round Anthony Duclairin with paint.

Corey Perry brought Tampa in the second installment to the levels, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the away goal with a wrist shot at the start of the final round.

Critical a moment in terms of the match was experienced after the middle of the third set. Panthersin Duclair already seemed to equalize with the second goal of the game tonight, but after a video check, the goal was dismissed when the puck was found to have already been in the end net before the goal situation.

A few minutes later, the Russian star of Tampa Nikita Kutsherov scored 3-1 goals. That goal, too, was checked for video interference by the goalkeeper, but the hit remained valid. The final seal was seen at 57.44 when Ross Colton struck over the back net with superiority and increased Tampa’s lead to three goals.

The second match in the series will also be played on Thursday in Florida’s home trough. You can continue with four wins.

Yeari then Tampa Bay and Florida faced up in the first round of the playoffs, and at that time, Tampa, who eventually made the championship, was better with a 4-2 win.

In the opening round of the playoffs this spring, Florida knocked out Washington Capital 4-2 and Tampa Bay defeated Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the seven-game series.