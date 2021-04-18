Hockey Florida defeated Tampa Bay in a tough 5-3 battle, finishing Barkoville

Lake Puljujvi brought Edmonton to victory over Winnipeg.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers have won the away game against Tampa Bay Lightning by 5-3 goals. One of Florida’s goals was scored Alexander Barkov, in addition to which Markus Nutivaara snapped Jonathan Huberdeaun paint the entry point. The third Finn in the team Juho Lammikko missed points.

The battle was fierce and the cooling minutes were divided in different ways. Barkov, who was given two minutes to hook in the first set, also played a part in the penalties. Florida piled up their lead early on by scoring three goals in the first set, and Tampa Bay didn’t get the gap to catch up.

Meanwhile, in a match played elsewhere, the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 as a guest. Finished Jesse Puljujärvi, who scored Edmonton’s second goal early in the third set.

Carolina Hurricanes chased Nashville Predators 3–1. Nashville goal guard Hair Saros blocked 45 shots out of 47, with Carolina’s third goal to an empty goal.

Carolina’s shirt scored the goal Jani Hakanpää, in addition to a teammate Sebastian Aho got an entry point. Hakanpää scored Carolina’s second goal at the start of the third set of the match.

Mikael Granlund and Erik Haula, who played on the Nashville side, missed points. Coloradon Teuvo Teräväinen and Nashville Eeli Tolvanen were absent due to injuries.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the Detroit Red Wings 4-0. Detroit was the only Finn on the ice Valtteri Filppula missed points.

Saturday In the matches that started late in the Finnish time, Buffalo Sabers lost 2–3 to their home field for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The victory goal scored by Buffalo in the final meters of the match was not enough to win, of which the Finnish defender also Rasmus Ristolainen got an entry point.

Teammates Arttu Ruotsalainen and Henri Jokiharju missed points. The Pittsburgh shirt on the ice didn’t have a single Finn, for Kasperi Kapanen was absent due to lower body injury.

On the other hand, the Montreal Canadiens team of three Finnish players suffered a stinging 0–4 loss against the Ottawa Senators. Joel Armia, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen missed points in the Ottawa cannon.