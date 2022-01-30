Hockey Florida defeated San Jose in an overtime match, with Barkov scoring in the final

Finnish hammer Husson St. Louis crashed in his home trough while handling the Winnipeg Jets.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers took their third consecutive victory in defeating the San Jose Sharks 5-4.

Finnish Finnish skipper Alexander Barkov scored his team’s second goal in the second minute. By that time, the Californians had already fired three goals, and the Finnish success brought the situation to 3–2.

The Panthers did not find their way home properly until the end of the match. After Barkov, the away team Jonathan Dahlen still had time to put his team back in the lead for two goals.

Less than three minutes later Mason Marchment however, would draw a 4-3 reduction, and Jonathan Huberdeau leveled the situation just a couple of minutes after that. The third set ended in a tie, and the match dragged on.

The winning goal was scored by Florida Sam Bennettwhen the overtime was just over a minute behind.

In Missouri The St. Louis Blues crashed into the away team at the Winnipeg Jets. The Canadian club defeated the home team 4-1.

The host team Vladimir Tarashenko opened the goal of the match in the sixth minute of the match, but the goal of the Russian striker remained the only one of the team.

Winnipegin Paul Stastny rose to the top of the match, finishing his team’s first goal in the opening round and finishing in the final.

Away team Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt also painted.

The team of the host team is working hard Ville Husso. The Finnish hammer blocked a total of 20 shots from 23 shots.

Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, took home the New Jersey Devils. All the goals of the match were already scored in the opening round. The match ended 2-1.

New Jersey’s only goal scored Jesper Boqvist Finnish striker Janne Kuokkanen avittamana.

Finnish hammer Antti Raanta scored 25 shots out of 24 in Carolina’s goal.

For the Devils, the match was the fourth consecutive no-win. Carolina won the tube for the third time.

Court player Evander Kane He played his debut match at the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he signed a full-season deal on Thursday. Kane have scored more than 20 goals in each of the last six seasons, but had not played at all this season yet.

He previously had a contract with San Jose Sharks, but was banned from the NHL for 21 matches in October after breaking the league’s corona protocol. Sharks abandoned Kane on January 8th.

Kane started their first game in the first minute with the opening of the goal in the 12th minute. The scoreboard opened up and Edmonton scored a total of three goals in two minutes.

The hard spots also continued in the second installment, which started from a situation of 3–0. Edmonton scored three goals from the batch and the host team Montreal two.

Oilersin Derek Ryan hit the board with a profit score of 7-2.

The toughest scorers were the Oilers strikers Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hymantwo goals were scored for each account.

The victory was Edmonton’s fourth consecutive one, while Montreal took on his jacket for the fifth time in a row.

Seven with a goal balance, the Toronto Maple Leafs also took the win. The home team that defeated the Red Wings in Detroit in Toronto won 7-4 goals.

The absolute star of the match was the Toronto hat trick Michael Bunting. The Canadian striker started his toil in the second round in the 13th minute.

The second goal found the net behind when the final set was about nine and a half minutes behind, and the third time Bunting waved the net just about 1.5 minutes later.

The third round was quite a goal, as Toronto, which lost 2-4 after the second round, bounced a total of five goals in ten and a half minutes.

Home team very scorer Dylan Larkinwho scored two goals and took one entry point.

The victory was the third consecutive one for Toronto.