Hockey Finns swing in the NHL – Heponiemi’s success in overtime took Florida to victory

Kapanen, Barkov, Rantanen and Donskoi succeeded in scoring.

Hockey The Finnish players of the NHL have been in action in several matches.

The extended Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers ended in a 3-2 victory for the Florida. The situation after the first round was 2–2 and no goals were seen in the second and third rounds.

The match was settled in extra time Aleksi Heponiemi, when the episode had been played for less than three minutes. Heponiemi was given a chance to change things around From Anthony Duclair Red Wings near goal and fired a puck into the net.

Florida was responsible for the first goal Alexander Barkov. The Finnish player directed the puck to the Detroit net while the Floridaians played with superiority.

Barkov also gained power in his team’s second goal.

Pittsburgh Playing in penguins Kasperi Kapanen succeeded in scoring in an extended overtime encounter with the New York Rangers. The match ended 5-4 for the Penguins.

Kapanen scored his third goal. The situation left the Pittsburgh end when Yevgeny Malkin got the puck for himself. Malkin passed on to the skating Kapase, who fired the puck past the Rangers goalkeeper. With the goal, the Penguins took the 3–2 lead.

Kapanen also scored from the first goal.

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wilds 5-1. Coloradon Joonas Donskoi scored another goal for his team. Donskoin teammate Mikko Rantanen scored the Colorado third goal.

Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators encounter in Nashville Mikael Granlund was involved in his team’s third goal. Nashville lost the match 3-4.

Nashville’s paint rushed Pekka Rinne, who rejected the match 29 times. The Tampa Bay goalkeeper blocked 23 times.

Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-1. Carolina Sebastian Aho grabbed the entry points for his team’s second and third goals.

The Edmonton Oilers took a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toiled with Edmonton paint Mikko Koskinen rejected in the match 26 times. Toronto Mikko Lehtonen scored an entry point in the game.

The Boston Bruins lost to the Washington Capitals 4–3. The match was settled Alexander Ovetshkin extended time paint. Boston Tuukka Rask rejected in the match 19 times.