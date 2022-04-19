Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Hockey Finnish watchman Kevin Lankinen’s Chicago lost to Calgary at home

April 19, 2022
At its worst, the Chicago losing streak had to stretch for eight games.

Hockey In the NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks lost their home to the Calgary Flames. The match ends 2-5.

A Finnish goalkeeper who fought with a Chicago goal Kevin Lankinen grabbed 30 fights, playing between Calgary’s goal posts Jacob Markström rejected 22 times.

Two of Calgary’s goals came to an empty end. Calgaryn Johnny Gaudreau succeeded twice in the match.

The loss was Chicago’s second in a row, but this spring the team’s losing streak was at its worst for eight games.

