Hockey Finnish strikers effective in the NHL round

Joonas Donskoi, Mikko Rantanen and Valtteri Filppula spent an evening of two power points.

Hockey In the NHL, Finnish strikers grabbed power points in Saturday’s game round.

The Colorado Avalanche took the visitors to victory over Arizona Coyotes in the 6-8s. Colorado fired four goals in the final set, and the goal was also successful Joonas Donskoi. Donskoi also scored a power point for the second installment. Team-mate Mikko Rantanen in turn grabbed two entry points in the third installment.

Coyotes paint Antti Raanta blocked 35 shots out of 40.

Detroit Red Wingsin Valtteri Filppula scored two assists and helped his team to a 5-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. The away team was playing Detroit.

Pittsburgh Penguinsin Kasperi Kapanen in turn scored a handicap against the New York Islanders. The match ended in a 4-3 win for Pittsburgh, who played away overtime. Islanders Leo Komarov did not reach points.

Florida The Panthers also lost to Caroline Hurricanes in their home trough by 4-3. Florida striker Alexander Barkov scored a point from his team’s opening goal in the third set.

The Panthers and Hurricanes only settled the match in a winning shot, although Hurricanes led the game until the third round. The Panthers tied the third set in the middle, after which both teams still hit the puck in the net.

Barkov managed to score in the winning goal opener, but in the end, Hurricanes took the game.

Played in Florida Eetu Luostarinen and Caroline Sebastian Aho were left without points.

Minnesota Wild won the Los Angeles Kings 4–3 in their home trough. Los Angeles defender Olli Määttä clocked almost 18 minutes but missed points.

Dallas Stars, who played as a guest of Tampa Bay Lightning, got a clear loss when Lightning rocked the Stars confirmed by the Finns 5–0.

Of the Finns, the attackers played in the ranks of Dallas Roope Hintz and Joel Kiviranta as well as defenders Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell. Heiskanen and Lindell’s playing time was eventually over 20 minutes, but the defense wasn’t enough for Dallas.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, lost in their home trough to the Toronto Maple Leafs by a clear 4-0. Oilers’ Finnish goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen did not play tonight’s match, striker To Jesse Puljujärvi came in just over 16 minutes of playing time.