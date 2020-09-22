Hockey Finnish players missed NHL awards: Tuukka Rask voted second best goalkeeper, Esa Lindell overtook Miro Heiskanen in the list of defenders

Leon Draisaitl, who was number one on the stock exchange, was voted the most valuable player in the NHL regular season.

Hockey Edmonton Oilers has been voted the most valuable player in the NHL regular season (Hart Memorial Award) Leon Draisaitl. In a vote by the Hockey Journalists Association, the German striker scored 1,309 points and 91st place.

Second was voted Colorado Nathan MacKinnon, 1162 points and 48th place, and third for the New York Rangers Artemi Panarin.

Draisaitl was the best powerhouse in the regular season with points 43 + 67 = 110. Draisatl was also chosen to be number one in the player vote, the Ted Lindsay Award.

For the best the Winnipeg Jets was voted goalkeeper (Venzina Award) Connor Hellebuyck. Second came the Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask. Hellebuyck scored 123 points and 19th place. The heavyweight scored 99 points and ten first places.

With second place, Rask was also selected for the NHL second constellation field.

Rask was number one in the regular season in the average of goals conceded (2.12), second in defensive rates (92.9) and split second in zero games (5). In these stats, Hellebuyck was only in the zero games with Raskin ahead of her six zero games.

Nashville was chosen as the best defender Roman Josi. The Finnish duo of Dallas Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen also received votes: rankings 11th and 12th.

The winner of the Calder Award for Best Newcomer was also announced on Monday night. It went to Colorado Cale Makarille.