Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers rocked the Detroit Red Wings 7-2. Playing in the Panthers Alexander Barkov grabbed 1 + 2 powers in the match.

The first goal of the match was handled by Florida Juho Lammikko, who got the puck online after playing the game for about six minutes. For 25-year-old Pond, the goal was the second of his NHL career.

At the end of the first set, Florida took the 4-1 lead with Barkov’s goal.

In the second set, Florida scored one goal.

At the start of the third round, Detroit managed to narrow to a 5-2 situation Valtteri Filppulan goal, but Florida scored two more goals in the round. Barkov was passing both goals.

Florida and Detroit will next meet on Saturday local time. They last faced last week when Florida took a 2-1 win.

Carolina Hurricanes took a 5-3 win away from the Chicago Blackhawks. Carolina Teuvo Teräväinen scored 0 + 2.

Chicago Kevin Lankinen blocked 33 shots out of 37 in the game.

The first batch ended with Carolina leading 1-0. After the second set, the teams were at the 2–2 level.

At the beginning of the last set, Teräväinen helped both his team in the third and fifth goals. In the last minute of the third round in Chicago Carl Söderberg was able to narrow further.

Carolina and Chicago will take each other’s time to measure local time on Saturday. The teams last met twice at the beginning of the month. At the time, Carolina won one game and Chicago another.