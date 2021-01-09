Hockey Finnish hockey influencers tell what they know about hockey boss René Fasel – statements vary in words white wine, companion, cunning, opportunist and corruption

What kind of person is the controversial boss of international hockey René Fasel? The great companion of power, a cunning guy, a political gambler and an opportunist, say the Finnish puck influencers Kalervo Kummola, Alpo Suhonen and Juhani Tamminen.

“Swiss dentist ”, includes a typical description of a hockey manager René Faselista especially when criticizing him.

However, instead of the average dentist, he is one of the most influential people in the hockey world – at least for his position. Fasel, who will soon be 71 years old, has been president of the International Hockey Federation (IIHF) since 1994.

Especially in recent years, the Swiss have been surrounded by riots and allegations of corruption just like his compatriot, the ex-president of the International Football Association. Sepp Blatteria as a consensus.

Fasel is currently discussing with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with the upcoming spring World Cup, as half of the hostess has been awarded to a state that violently tramples on human rights.

But who exactly is René Fasel? How has he risen to his position, what kind of leader is he, and what does he eventually know about hockey?

“Not quite an easy tick”, IIHF Vice President and former President of the Finnish Hockey Association Kalervo Kummola responds when the subject is heard.

“ “All in all, we’ve been bustling together for 35 years.”

The Finnish national team celebrated the World Hockey Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia in 2019. Kalervo Kummola, René Fasel and Finnish captain Marko Anttila with the World Cup trophy.­

Switzerland Fasel, a native of Friborg on the border of the German-French territories, played hockey himself, but only in the sub-series. His modest playing career ended at the age of 22, but was followed by a much more successful path as a line referee.

Fasel was able to judge international matches as well. However, in Switzerland in the 1970s and 1980s, there was no knowledge of professional judges, so he studied in the course of his hobby as a dentist and all the way to a doctor of dental surgery.

Fasel ended up in leadership positions through judging. He was elected chairman of the Swiss Hockey League Jury in the early 1980s.

Soon, Fasel had already risen to the leadership of the entire Swiss Hockey Federation and became a member of the IIHF board. In June 1994, Fasel was elected to follow the German Günther Sabetzkia As chairman of the IIHF when he won the protracted presidential election in the final climax Kai Hietarinnan.

“His departure for the presidency was a surprise. He’s a cunning guy, even then he came up with the idea of ​​setting up a third vice president’s job and promising it to Asia. Through it, he received the votes of Asia, which decided the vote in the fifth round, ”Kummola recalls.

“Back then we were on different sides, but most of the time we’ve been on the same side. All in all, we have been busy together for 35 years. ”

“ “My brother’s way of doing things became clear then, and I think now it’s just cultivated.”

René Fasel at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.­

Switzerland As the leader of the union in the early 1990s, Fasel had worn his skis for the worst time with a well-known Finnish puck character.

Fasel had been hiring as the head coach of the Swiss national team Juhani Tamminen, who coached the national team at the Albertville Olympics. Tamminen says that before the agreement was made, the main goal had been agreed to be at the World Cup in the spring instead of the Olympic tournament, and therefore no effort was made to prepare.

In Albertville, the semi-final place was a dream, as expected. After the competition, Tamminen got to read on teletext when he returned home that he had been fired from the position of head coach of the national team. Nothing was heard from the employer, and Fasel completely lost Tamminen’s respect.

“My brother’s way of acting became clear then, and I think it’s just cultivated now,” Tamminen laughs.

“It’s a matter of style and courage. Personally, I can’t appreciate that kind of man. The leader has to be tough, and I don’t think he is. ”

“It’s hard to find a better companion if you grab one white wine in a restaurant and start ordering food – there’s no doubt about that.”

“ “No one can remain a leader for that long if he does not control the sport, and if he is incapable of political play, mild opportunism, and corruption.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the International Hockey Federation René Fasel opened the International Junior Tournament in Russia in 2019.­

Faselin social skills agree has also been coached in Switzerland for years Alpo Suhonen, who describes him as an insanely good performer.

“He has all the personality traits of an international union leader. He is socially gifted and speaks several languages, ”says Suhonen.

Kummola says that he normally gets along well with Fasel, and it’s easy to talk to him.

“A superficial discussion goes great, but an in-depth discussion is harder to go into.”

Views Faselista differ in this disc expertise. Kummola and Suhonen describe Fasel as a puck man who understands the game and is able to discuss it, although not thoroughly at the level of coaches.

“I’ve never had much sympathy for the referee team. Tell me about an referee who has an overall picture of the game or who has become a Leader, and then I will show a place in Turku Square where you can find a million dollars, ”Tamminen says again.

Suhonen already knew Fasel during his judging and describes this as a smart judge. However, he says that he only got to know the Swiss in the leadership positions of the Austrian Hockey Association in the 2010s, when, thanks to his position, Suhonen was also involved in the final tables of the IIHF.

“No one can remain a leader for about a long time if they do not control the sport, and if they are not capable of political play, mild opportunism and corruption,” Suhonen formulates.

“ “It’s by no means a problem. Russia is a strong hockey country. ”

René Fasel presented Vladimir Putin with this title shirt at the 2016 Ice Hockey World Championships.­

Last in this respect, Fasel has been linked in particular to Russia.

Fasel is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin good friend. He has also often been seen as a former sports minister and deputy prime minister in doping scandals. Vitali Mutkon with.

“It’s by no means a problem. Russia is a strong discus country. Therefore, it is important that I have connections with Russian leaders, “Fasel commented in the spring of 2018 the Swedish Journal In an interview with Expressen.

Kummola confirms Fasel’s view that Fasel’s strong relations with Russia have not been considered problematic in international circles in the same way as in Finland.

Putin celebrated his 63rd birthday with a showdown in 2015. In addition to him, participants included Russian former NHL players and celebrities close to Putin. Of course, a referee was also needed for the match, and who else would have worn the striped shirt like Fasel.

In May 2018, instead of the ongoing World Cup in Denmark, Fasel was at the Moscow Kremlin at Putin’s inauguration. A picture of the solemnity shows how Fasel has been placed at the forefront of the crowd as the then prime minister. Dmitry Medvedev behind and, for example, the Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin before.

Tammisen believes that relations with Russia are the reason why Fasel has remained in the number one position in Puck World for more than a quarter of a century. In 2008, Kummola was leaving with the support of the Russian Hockey Association to challenge Fasel for the presidential vote, when Fasel called for higher forces.

“The Russians then overthrew it when Fasel asked Putin for help,” Kummola recalls of the failed candidacy.

According to Tamminen, it is clear that Fasel is well suited to the Russians as a leader because they want a puppet.

“I dare say that Kummola has more real power in international hockey – and for good reason,” says Tamminen.

Suhonen describes the decision-making and voting of the entire IIHF as “seemingly democratic”.

“Decisions are really always made somewhere else. Probably this situation in Belarus is about the same thing: deals have been made about the host of the race, but suddenly there has been a significant change in the situation in the country. ”

Fasel traveled on Thursday to discuss race hosting with President Lukashenko of Belarus. By Friday afternoon, Kummola had not heard anything new from Minsk.

Before the turn of the year Fasel said against almost the will of the rest of the Puck World that the IIHF would do everything possible to play the Games in Minsk. Suhonen estimates that the statement would be a typical media game, and that the decision to postpone the Games had already been made at that stage.

“I think it sounds like he would say he did his best, but still couldn’t do anything about it.”

“ “Things go routine and new thinking disappears.”

The struggle between Belarus and Finland at the Helsinki World Championships 2012. Businessman Hjallis Harkimo (left) as guests Mika Sulin, René Fasel, President Sauli Niinistö, Jenni Haukio and Kalervo Kummola.­

Massive the term as leader is now coming to an end, as Fasel is set to leave the IIHF later this year. At the same time, the opening of the door will also remove Kummola, who previously sought the title of chairman, as both will reach the upper age limit set about ten years ago.

In the future, the eternity leaders will no longer be seen, as the term of the same president is limited to three four-year terms in the new IIHF rules. Kummola thinks the change is in place.

“Yes, at some point that thing will become routine, and you will no longer be able to give it in the same way as when you started. I personally stated it when I was on the board of the Hockey Association for more than 40 years and for 19 years as chairman – things become routine and the thinking of the new one disappears, ”Kummola admits.

Fasel was due to resign as chairman as early as September, but a meeting scheduled for St. Petersburg had to be postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Of course, it would have been much easier to look at this Belarusian case from the sidelines. However, we stated at the time that it would not be nice to leave such a corona nest for new ones, and we decided to continue washing everyone for a year, ”says Kummola.

Suhonen describes the setups of the follower game as interesting.

“It’s heavily traded. For the first time, there are candidates for the presidency from countries that are not initially neutral. In that sense, the Swiss was well suited to be a leader. ”