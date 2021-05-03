Hockey Finnish goalkeeper Gibson denied Tampa Bay victory: “This has been long overdue”

Christopher Gibson’s second match in the ranks of Tampa Bay went much better than the first.

Hockey In the NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning secured a 2-1 win over Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

A Finnish goalkeeper who defeated Tampa in the ranks for the second time Christopher Gibson succeeded and completed 22 shots out of 23. At the same time, Gibson took his first NHL victory since 2018.

Before Sunday, Gibson had played 14 games in his NHL career in the New York Islanders. He moved into the ranks of Tampa Bay last fall.

Gibson’s first NHL match in the ranks of Tampa Bay ended in a stunt loss, so winning the second match tasted even sweeter.

“This has been long overdue, so of course it was exciting. The boys played awesome in front of me, so all the credit goes to them, ”Gibson said To the NHL.com site.

Tampa Bay’s first goal was secured by the striker Blake Coleman in the first round after 16 seconds had elapsed. Mikhail Sergatshov scored another goal at the beginning of the second set.

Detroit’s only goal was scored past Gibson Filip Zadina.

Detroit Finnish striker Valtteri Filppula no points were accumulated.