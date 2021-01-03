Hockey Finland’s semi-final resistance The United States trusts discipline and the collective, but in an attack one is above the others

U.S. star striker Trevor Zegras has been the most powerful player in the World Cup so far.

The United States the contract for the youth world champions began a weak start when it suffered a 3–5 loss to Russia in its opening match. After the start, however, the course turned around, and three consecutive wins propelled the United States to a block win.

In the semi-finals, the United States knocked down Slovakia 5–3, and in the semi-finals it seeks revenge against Finland from last year’s semifinals.

The driving force behind the U.S. attack is clear: the star of the first field Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks 1st round booking from 2019.

Six Zegras, who has accumulated goals and nine assists, fights for the entire tournament points market victory over the Canadian captain Dylan Cozensin with. Before the last two matches, Cozens has two points less than Zegras.

Zegras has the potential to become even the most powerful American player of all time in the Youth Games. The record is currently held Doug Weight, who scored 5 + 14 in the 1991 Games.

With Zegras, the team is number one in the chain Alex Turcotte and Arthur Kaliyev. The entire trio is one of the seven American players who took part in a bitter semi-final loss against Finland a year ago.

Russia was the only U.S. group-stage opponent to manage to score goals against it. Head coach with a long career in NCAA University Hockey Nate Leaman the group led by Austria overthrew 11-0, the Czech Republic 7-0 and lastly Sweden 4-0.

Started the tournament as the number one goalkeeper Spencer Knight exchanged against Russia in the second installment Dustin to Wolf, who also played a clean performance against Austria. However, the 191-cent promise to Knight, who played for Boston College’s university team, was allowed to keep his number one goalkeeper in place.

Most likely, Knight will also start against Finland. In last year’s semi-finals, the Young Lions were able to overtake him only once, however Joonas Odenin a hit was enough to win 1-0.

Goalkeeper performance will also always depend on the defense ahead, which is solid in the United States this year.

The defense, like the rest of the team, consists mainly of university players, with a few exceptions reserved for the NHL in the first two rounds. In the long run, they are expected to become the best player Jake Sanderson, picked up by Ottawa Senators in the summer as the fifth player in the booking session.

In these races, however, the leading figure in American defense is the captain of the team Cameron York. With six power points, he is second on the defenders’ points exchange, ahead only of Finland Topi Niemelä.

One of the biggest puck clichés is again topical

For special situations significance is something that hockey experts manage to grind time and time again when evaluating key points in a match. In anticipation of a future semi-final match, that worn-out phrase must once again be used.

In terms of the superiority efficiency of the Games, the United States is the best with 42.11% superiority, and Finland will immediately come second with 40% superiority. Nearly a third of the Young Lions ’goals, which played moderately low-scoring matches, have been superiority hits.

In the underpower game, the duo are in the same order, although Russia’s third semi-final team is still ahead. Finland has conceded three goals in 19 failures and the United States has disciplined only one goal in eight failures.

Measured in terms of cooling minutes, Finland has been the most undisciplined team in the Games. This must change in the semi-finals, or else it could easily become the fate of the Young Lions and the reason for the second consecutive bronze match.

Finland-United States on Tuesday morning from 4.30 am. Earlier in the second semi-final starting at 1.30, Canada and Russia will meet. TV5 shows both matches.