Hockey Finland’s finest arena completely enchanted the people of Tampere, and even everyday evenings became a mere public celebration: “This raises the bar quite high”

The new Nokia arena and the possibility of a dream final drove the Tampere puck crazy. The audience for the weekday evening handsomely exceeds 9,000, but it is only the third best of the week.

Tampere

When There is half an hour to play in the final round of the league between Tappara and the Aces, and the flow of people in the center of Tampere is steadily moving towards the arena.

The host team is winning to grab the regular season win. The opponent from Pori will be last. The number of spectators on a weekday Tuesday evening is reported to be 9,236.

The handsome number wouldn’t even fit in any other current league hall except Turku. But in Tampere, the number is only the third highest during the week. Last week, the Ilves – KalPa match on Saturday drew 10,609 spectators and on Friday Tappara – Kärpät 10,180 spectators.

A disc boom is underway in Tampere. In addition to the puck traditions, success and conditions are right now. In addition to Tappara, who won the regular season, Ilves placed third. The duo has a new rough arena in Nokia.

“I guess it’s not wrong to say this is the finest arena in Europe. This raises the bar quite high in the League, ”says the CEO of the League Riku Kallioniemiwho was present to reward the regular season winner.

In the league it took more than 20 years since the last time the team entered a whole new arena.

Kallioniemi, now 51, played as a defender for SaiPa in Lappeenranta, just under 30, when the opening of a new arena was held in Espoo in 1999.

The opening of the new arena hit the end of the Kallioniemi wash. He is about to leave his post. As the new CEO to start Kati Kivimäkiwhich currently runs the Tripla shopping center.

“ “If there’s a great hall full of crowds and a great feel, then the core product is great and worth presenting.”

Kallioniemi is not excited to give an actual will to his successor. He believes that the audience that will be present will continue to play a huge role in the series in the years to come, even though watching will spread to digital channels as well. Tampere’s position as a public champion helps the League to recover from the pandemic.

“At the heart is still a home event. If there is a great hall full of crowds and a stunning vibe, then the core product is great and worth presenting. It’s an experience you want to come back to and get attached to. ”

Clubs CEOs of Tapparan Mika Aro takes his brother Ilves Risto Jaloa a stronger position on whether Tampere can be declared the hockey capital of Finland.

“Yes, we think Tampere is the hub capital. It is hoped that there will be competitors. Tampere’s position is due to the fact that we have two strong clubs and a strong competition culture. Yes, you can hear it in the city if someone thinks that Ilves is doing something better, ”says Aro.

“I’m bad at declaring anything. Let others proclaim, ”Jalo inches.

The arena time, which started at the beginning of December, has been learning from the clubs’ point of view, but the audience is satisfied. According to Aro, Tappara is making a profit this season. Jalo says that it is difficult to assess the result in advance, for example with regard to corona subsidies, but Ilves has survived well.

“I would probably get a book about the early months of the arena, but Hakametsä has not been missed after the farewell was said. We have a wonderful home arena now, and we have come to this and future decades at once. ”

The Tappara fan stand aired on March 22nd.

Kallioniemi says that in terms of other league clubs, Tampere is raising the bar. Revenue streams increase when more than 10,000 stools are used in the best of games.

“In Tampere, clubs now have better opportunities to develop their operations. It drives competition from the perspective of other clubs. The competition is getting tougher, and things have to be done smartly. ”

The widening gap in audience numbers raises the question of whether there will be a division in the League that will become too big.

“It can be hard to challenge over the long haul if a guy has five times more audience than himself. Of course, that is a significant difference. Every club has to think about how to do it. ”

Increasing disparities are unlikely to dampen talk of the League’s team size in the future. Kallioniemi does not take a position on the matter, but reminds the matter that it belongs to the shareholders’ meeting of the League.

However, he reminds that KooKoo has been able to place a strong place in the last few seasons, the Jukurit even fought for the regular season victory this season and Sport has been one of the teams that has developed the conditions of their home hall a lot.

“I myself have a background in a smaller club, and I have thought it is essential that the club community believes that everything is possible when everything succeeds. We have had surprise champions in recent years, ”says Kallioniemi.

“It’s about how many hockey organizations can operate credibly in a moderately small country and a moderately small economy.”

If According to the recent history of the Tampere clubs, the clubs have been at the top of a series of quite different roads.

Tappara is a series of undisputed enduring successes. In 2013–2018, Tappara was in the finals every time and won two championships.

In Ilves, the previous medal is more than 20 years old, bronze from the spring of 2001. Since then, the club has been pruned in the League and bankruptcy was imminent.

The Tappara match of the evening was advertised outside the Nokia arena.

The increase has taken place since the change of ownership in early 2017. Both teams play in their semi-finals at home.

The previous show in Tampere puck spring was seen in 2017, when the teams hit each other in the semi-finals. The seven-match series is one of the absolute classics in the league’s recent history, and the entire city would be buzzing with hockey for days on end.

Regular success means that before the finals, the people of Tampere will not be able to face this spring. The possibility is already speculated in the discussions of the supporters, but the journey to the final series is still long.

Tappara’s first opponent is and Ilves in Oulu.The first match between Ilves and Kärppi on Sunday ended 5–1 for Ilves.

Both club CEOs recall that games are played match by match. Among the ranks of the regular season winner, the fascination of the Ilves series is directly acknowledged.

“It’s a dream to remember the buzz that was in 2017. I wasn’t in that position yet, but I went to watch the games and remember how the city glowed with hockey. You dream about it, but you have to go game by game, ”says Aro.

As the league’s representative, Kallioniemi does not comment on how important it is for Ilves to rise to the top. He reminds that a team is needed for each place in the series 1-15. He also acknowledges the value of confrontations and classic battle pairs.

“Tampere’s local matches are perhaps the best example of this. It radiates around and is sure to appeal to league fans more generally. It has its own meaning, but there are local stories in every locality. What matters is that those stories can be found and utilized. ”